4 Great Travel Deals You Can Book Right Now

A Modern Stay in Miami

Where: The Elser Hotel, Miami, FL; 786-472-1000.

What’s special: The ultra-modern hotel offers expansive views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline. Accommodation options range from a studio (405-505 square feet) to a three-bedroom (1,200 square feet), and rooms have balconies as well as fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryers. At the 12th-floor pool deck, guests can not only swim and sunbathe, but sip a drink and have a light bite at the bar, all while taking in the stunning views day or night. The hotel boasts a very large gym, and a partnership with Pinecrest Wellness Downtown offers in-house treatments to help guests recover from injuries, improve mobility, and enhance overall physical well-being. Guests can walk to restaurants, shops, and the cruise terminal. It’s a 15-minute drive to South Beach.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Readers Deal” includes 20 percent off room rates, a complimentary room upgrade, a $25 daily food and beverage credit per guest, plus late checkout. The starting room rate before the discount is $299. To book, click here.

When: Valid for stays through December 2024. Blackout dates apply.

More Florida Fun

Where: The Gates Hotel South Beach (a DoubleTree by Hilton), Miami Beach, FL; 305-860-9444.

What’s special: The hotel is located on Collins Avenue, blocks from the Atlantic Ocean and walking distance to Lincoln Road shopping, Ocean Drive, South Street nightlife, and the free South Beach trolley. The cruise port is six miles away; the airport is 12 miles. The hotel’s amenities include an outdoor pool, spa services, a fitness center, and warm DoubleTree cookies at check-in. Its on-site OLA Miami restaurant mixes up mojitos to serve alongside locally sourced seafood that’s infused with a blend of Pan Latin, Spanish, and Caribbean flavors. There’s also a casual bar with a view of the pool.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Readers Deal” includes 10 percent off your stay, a bottle of Prosecco upon arrival, 10 percent off spa services, and a complimentary room upgrade (based on availability). The starting room rate before the discount is $159. To book, click here.

When: Valid for stays through December 2024 (blackout dates apply).

Winter and Spring Camping and Glamping

Where: Spacious Skies Shenandoah Views, Luray, VA; 540-743-7222.

What’s special: The camping/glamping area is 20 minutes off I-81, atop a hill in Luray. It’s surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains, Skyline Drive, and Shenandoah National Park as well as Civil War sites and charming towns. The campground features glamping, canvas yurts, cabins, and RV sites.

The deal: “The Spacious Skies Shenandoah Views” deal includes 15 percent off reservations and a free bundle of firewood at check-in. The starting rate for an RV site is $47 a night before the discount; the starting rate for a queen yurt is $94 a night before the discount. Readers must book by March 31. Book online here and use the code DEAL15 to secure this exclusive deal or call 862-777-0319.

When: Valid for stays February through April 30, 2024.

California Dreaming

Where: Quail Lodge & Golf Club, Carmel, CA; 866-675-1101.

What’s special: Located in Carmel Valley, the resort sits on 850 lush acres of greenery and lakes. It’s 15 minutes from the quaint town of Carmel-by-the-Sea; visitors can explore the valley’s wineries, and drive to attractions such as Big Sur along the famous and jaw-dropping Highway 1. Accommodations are in one- and two-story lodges and stand-alone bungalows. Rooms have hypo-allergenic down duvets and linens, Nespresso coffee machines, and Molton Brown bath products. Resort amenities include complimentary sunrise coffee or tea in the lobby, a Daily Wine Hour (3 to 4 PM), an all-grass 9-hole putting green (complimentary use of clubs and balls), a heated swimming pool, a fitness center, and tennis and pickleball. There are two restaurants, a spa, electric bikes, the Quail Lodge golf course, nature trails, and the Land Rover Driving experience, a customized off-road driving lesson and adventure.

The deal: The “Washingtonian reader deal” includes 30 percent off the best available rate, a free welcome amenity featuring local wine, and a free appetizer at their restaurant, Covey Grill (must confirm dining reservation with front desk prior to arrival for free appetizer). Room rates start at $228 after the discount. To book click here and use the promo code WASH30.

When: Valid for stays through May 31 based on availability.