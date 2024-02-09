3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

Here are three homes for sale that caught our eye this week.

1

A Cape Cod in Silver Spring

Price: $550,000

Where: 12105 Edgemont St., Silver Spring

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/2

Lot Size: 0.17 acre

Listing Agent: Nathan Driggers, Compass

The Cape Cod has two levels, with two bedrooms on each. The 2,000-square-foot house has a built-in bar, fenced-in backyard and refinished hardwood floors. The open-floor plan is ideal for entertaining, with a kitchen that flows to the living room. The finished basement has a built-in bar and spacious family room. An open house is scheduled for Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.

2

A federal-style townhouse in DC

Price: $799,900

Where: 1120 K St., NW

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/2

Lot Size: 0.04 acre

Listing Agent: Ross Wiczer, Redfin

This two-level townhouse in the H Street Corridor and Atlas Theater District features high ceilings with skylights, porcelain-tiled bathrooms and plenty of exposed brick in its interior. Its lower level includes a bedroom and bathroom, with a separate exit. An open house is scheduled for Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

3

A Colonial in Alexandria

Price: $1.585 million

Where: 6035 Grove Dr., Alexandria

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/3

Lot Size: 0.19 acre

Listing Agent: Sue Goodhart, Compass

This Colonial is in a cul-de-sac within the Belle Haven neighborhood. The 1937 house has four levels, with an updated kitchen and enclosed sunroom on its main level. Its uppermost level features a loft space, giving the option for a fifth bedroom. The lot includes a private backyard, enclosed by woods, as well as a garage and driveway fit for three vehicles. An open house is scheduled for Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.