3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

A Federal-style townhouse, a Silver Spring Cape Cod and a Colonial in Alexandria

Photo of colonial home in Alexandria. Photographed by Jaren Drew Horsley

Here are three homes for sale that caught our eye this week.

 

1

A Cape Cod in Silver Spring

Photo by Nathan Stewart, Gauthier Photography
Photo by Nathan Stewart, Gauthier Photography
Photo by Nathan Stewart, Gauthier Photography
Photo by Nathan Stewart, Gauthier Photography

Price: $550,000

Where: 12105 Edgemont St., Silver Spring

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/2

Lot Size: 0.17 acre

Listing Agent: Nathan Driggers, Compass

The Cape Cod has two levels, with two bedrooms on each. The 2,000-square-foot house has a built-in bar, fenced-in backyard and refinished hardwood floors. The open-floor plan is ideal for entertaining, with a kitchen that flows to the living room. The finished basement has a built-in bar and spacious family room. An open house is scheduled for Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.

 

2

A federal-style townhouse in DC

Photo provided by Redfin
Photo provided by Redfin
Photo provided by Redfin
Photo provided by Redfin

Price: $799,900

Where: 1120 K St., NW

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/2

Lot Size: 0.04 acre

Listing Agent: Ross Wiczer, Redfin

This two-level townhouse in the H Street Corridor and Atlas Theater District features high ceilings with skylights, porcelain-tiled bathrooms and plenty of exposed brick in its interior. Its lower level includes a bedroom and bathroom, with a separate exit. An open house is scheduled for Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

 

3

A Colonial in Alexandria

Photo by Jaren Drew Horsley, Jaren Drew Photography
Photo by Jaren Drew Horsley, Jaren Drew Photography
Photo by Jaren Drew Horsley, Jaren Drew Photography
Photo by Jaren Drew Horsley, Jaren Drew Photography

Price: $1.585 million

Where: 6035 Grove Dr., Alexandria

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/3

Lot Size: 0.19 acre

Listing Agent: Sue Goodhart, Compass

This Colonial is in a cul-de-sac within the Belle Haven neighborhood. The 1937 house has four levels, with an updated kitchen and enclosed sunroom on its main level. Its uppermost level features a loft space, giving the option for a fifth bedroom. The lot includes a private backyard, enclosed by woods, as well as a garage and driveway fit for three vehicles. An open house is scheduled for Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

Egan Ward
Editorial Fellow

