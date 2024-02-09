3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

Here are three homes for sale that caught our eye this week.
1
A Cape Cod in Silver Spring
Price: $550,000
Where: 12105 Edgemont St., Silver Spring
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/2
Lot Size: 0.17 acre
Listing Agent: Nathan Driggers, Compass
The Cape Cod has two levels, with two bedrooms on each. The 2,000-square-foot house has a built-in bar, fenced-in backyard and refinished hardwood floors. The open-floor plan is ideal for entertaining, with a kitchen that flows to the living room. The finished basement has a built-in bar and spacious family room. An open house is scheduled for Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.
2
A federal-style townhouse in DC
Price: $799,900
Where: 1120 K St., NW
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/2
Lot Size: 0.04 acre
Listing Agent: Ross Wiczer, Redfin
This two-level townhouse in the H Street Corridor and Atlas Theater District features high ceilings with skylights, porcelain-tiled bathrooms and plenty of exposed brick in its interior. Its lower level includes a bedroom and bathroom, with a separate exit. An open house is scheduled for Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.
3
A Colonial in Alexandria
Price: $1.585 million
Where: 6035 Grove Dr., Alexandria
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/3
Lot Size: 0.19 acre
Listing Agent: Sue Goodhart, Compass
This Colonial is in a cul-de-sac within the Belle Haven neighborhood. The 1937 house has four levels, with an updated kitchen and enclosed sunroom on its main level. Its uppermost level features a loft space, giving the option for a fifth bedroom. The lot includes a private backyard, enclosed by woods, as well as a garage and driveway fit for three vehicles. An open house is scheduled for Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.