A $5.95 Million Condo in Rosslyn Breaks a Virginia Sales Record

A unit in the Waterview, a luxury building in Rosslyn, just broke the record for the most expensive condo sale in the state of Virginia. The 29th floor condo sold this week for $5.95 million to an unknown buyer.

Unit 2901, a 4,600-square-foot space that merged two units, features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, and 270-degree views of the river and monuments. Other perks include hand-painted ceilings, a library, three underground garage parking spaces, motorized shades, and built-in speakers in the living and dining rooms.

The condo previously belonged to Janice and Ralph Shrader, the former CEO of Booz Allen Hamilton. The listing agents for the sale are Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, Christopher Leary and Micah Smith of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.

Beyond the well-appointed unit, the 31-story building offers posh amenities such as room service, an on-site spa, car detailing, and personal shopping services. Of course, it comes at a cost: The building’s condo fee is $5,130 per month.

