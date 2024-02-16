News & Politics

Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past December

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s monthly roundup.

Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past December
Oprah Winfrey and artist Shawn Michael Warren.
Party photographer Dan Swartz's diary of bashes, benefits, and galas.

December 1

USTA Mid-Atlantic FFoundation Centennial Gala at the National Portrait Gallery

USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation’s Tara Fitzpatrick-Navarro, tennis star Frances Tiafoe, Trustar Bank’s Shaza Andersen, and former tennis star and broadcaster Pam Shriver.

 

December 1

Gala party celebrating Kennedy Center Honoree Dionne Warwick at Cafe Milano

SoundExchange’s Sean Glover and Michael Huppe with Maria Huppe.
Donald Hoffman of Excel Services Corporation and Dionne Warwick.
Erica P. Loewe, special assistant to the President and White House chief of staff for public engagement, Nichole Francis Reynolds of ServiceNow, and Olivia Igbokwe-Curry of Amazon Web Services.

 

December 6

Book party for former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn’s Standing My Ground at a private residence

Political strategist Stephanie Schriock, Washington Post Live executive producer Kathy O’Hearn, and American University’s Amy Dacey.
Markham’s Greg Hale, Harry Dunn, Congressman Jamie Raskin, and Mica Strother of the University of Arkansas.
Journalist Michael Isikoff and Christina Sevilla of the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

 

December 7

Treehouse Rooftop Lounge preview party at Treehouse Rooftop Lounge atop Union Market Hotel

Opal Vadhan of the Office of Vice President Kamala Harris, World Central Kitchen’s Anna Bornstein, and Nikki Braden of Versus.
Union Market Hotel’s Brook Rose, Vinoda Basnayake of Versus, and D.B. Lee Development’s Dennis Lee.
IRL Agency’s Roxy Jahangeri; Heather Church of Club Glow, Echostage, and Soundcheck; and Rebecca Jahangeri Coleman, founder of Fully Styled by Bex.

 

December 13

Unveiling of Oprah Winfrey’s portrait at the National Portrait Gallery

Designer Christian Siriano and filmmaker Ava DuVernay.
Oprah Winfrey and artist Shawn Michael Warren, who painted her portrait.
Designer Bobbi Smith, CBS Mornings cohost Gayle King, and Kristin Cecchi, chair of the National Portrait Gallery’s Portrait Circle.
December 18

43rd annual Choral Arts Holiday Concert & Gala at the Kennedy Center

The Treasury Department’s Matthew Garber and Monica Schmude of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia.
Choral Arts guest conductor Marie Bucoy-Calavan, Kandie Stroud of Stroud Communications, PBS NewsHour senior correspondent Judy Woodruff, and Choral Arts executive director Tad Czyzewski.
Kersha Cartwright of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia and Across the Arts creator and host Patrick D. McCoy.
This article appears in the February 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

