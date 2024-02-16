December 1
USTA Mid-Atlantic FFoundation Centennial Gala at the National Portrait Gallery
December 1
Gala party celebrating Kennedy Center Honoree Dionne Warwick at Cafe Milano
December 6
Book party for former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn’s Standing My Ground at a private residence
December 7
Treehouse Rooftop Lounge preview party at Treehouse Rooftop Lounge atop Union Market Hotel
December 13
Unveiling of Oprah Winfrey’s portrait at the National Portrait Gallery
December 18
43rd annual Choral Arts Holiday Concert & Gala at the Kennedy Center
This article appears in the February 2024 issue of Washingtonian.
