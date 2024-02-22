A “Victorian Gothic”-Themed Wedding at Dirty Habit

This wedding features a moody “Victorian goth” theme. Amy and Matthew threw their eclectic wedding at DC’s Dirty Habit and nailed their sultry vibe with the help of black, gold, and burgundy decorations. Florals, such as calla lilies, roses, ranunculus, snapdragons, amaranthus, and tulips, paired with eucalyptus greenery, also helped set the tone. Menu selections featured a variety of the couple’s favorite dishes, such as macaroni and cheese bites, chicken and waffles, Birria tacos, and vegan risotto.

The best advice from the happy couple? Having a great photographer and enlisting the help of a planner. “Our planner was able to seamlessly take our ideas and make them into a reality,” says Amy. “We really wanted the reception space to reflect our style, and our planner did a great job doing this even though it was such a small wedding.”

The Details