4 Great Travel Deals

Paradise in the Caribbean Sea

Where: Casa de Campo Resort and Villas, Dominican Republic; 866-818-4966.

What’s special: Set on 7,000 acres of lush greenery and colorful blooms, Casa de Campo resort offers the country’s only private beach, five pools including a swim-up bar, an adult infinity pool and family pools, tennis, horseback riding, a shooting center, snorkeling, kayaking, paddle-boating, polo lessons, and fishing. Seven different dining options range from Peruvian to Mexican to Italian. With three courses, golf takes center stage; the star is The Teeth of the Dog, carved from the rugged rock and coral of the Dominican coastline. Adding to the resort’s long list of amenities, in 2023 it debuted an 18,000-square-foot spa. Guests who book a treatment can spend the day at the spa and indulge in the hydrotherapy circuit—a sauna, steam room, vitality pool, and cold plunge—as well as the cafe, gardens, and outdoor pool. Also, in 2023 the Premier Club opened with 58 luxury rooms and suites, and one over-the-top 2,168-square-foot Presidential Suite. Other accommodation options include elite rooms, suites, and private villas.

The deal: Washingtonian readers receive 20 percent off all spa treatments. Rates for rooms start at $325 a night. When booking your spa treatment, mention Washingtonian.

When: Valid on stays through September 30, 2024.

Virginia Luxury

Where: Keswick Hall, Keswick, Virginia; 434-979-3440.

What’s special: Just a two-hour drive from DC, Keswick Hall is a landmark resort, built in 1912, in the heart of the Virginia Piedmont. After being closed for two-and-half years to undergo a multimillion-dollar transformation, it reopened in 2021. The resort boasts a new signature restaurant in partnership with celebrated chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten at the helm, and a new spa and wellness center. The Horizon Pool, a focal point of Keswick Hall, is an 80-foot-long, T-shaped infinity-edge pool that overlooks the Full Cry Golf Course and the mountains in the distance. In addition, all the guest rooms were redone, and they added a new wing with 42 rooms. The 198-acre estate also offers guests a championship golf course, a cafe, pickleball, tennis, plenty of relaxing spots to sit and sip a cocktail, and walking and horse trails. If guests can tear themselves away from the resort, just 15 minutes away is a host of places to visit including Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello, the University of Virginia, wineries, breweries, and downtown Charlottesville.

The deal: Washingtonian readers receive a complimentary breakfast at Marigold by Jean-Georges for two (a $60 value). Room rates start at $479. To book, mention this article when calling 434-979-3550; or if booking online, include a note in the “additional details and preferences” section.

When: Valid for stays through April 2024.

Visit the Country’s Newest National Park

Where: Adventures on the Gorge, Fayetteville, West Virginia; 855-379-8738.

What’s special: Adventures on the Gorge is located adjacent to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, the nation’s newest national park, in southern West Virginia. Guests can stay in cabins in the woods—which range from rustic to deluxe—and enjoy the region’s many outdoor adventures. The resort also features restaurants and bars, gift shops, onsite hiking trails, and an outdoor pool.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Readers Deal” includes a 10 percent discount on all in-house adventures including the TreeTops Zipline, Canopy Tours, TimberTrek Adventure Park, whitewater rafting on the New and Gauley Rivers, rock climbing and rappelling, guided hiking, and guided mountain biking. The starting rate at the Kaymoor Suite Cabin, which sleeps four, is $109.50 on weekdays through April 30 and $239 on summertime weekdays. Other cabin options are available. For an idea of activity rates: Half-day rafting on the Lower New River (beginning in April), costs $109 before the discount, half-day rafting in summer is $119 before the discount. To book, click here or call 855-379-8738. Use discount code Adventure10.

When: Valid for non-holiday bookings between March and December 31, 2024. Blackout dates: May 27, July 4, and September 2. Reservations must be made by March 31, 2024.

Florida Sunshine

Where: Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, Miami Beach, Florida; 305-538-3373.

What’s special: Located along the Miami Beach boardwalk, this oceanfront resort is in the heart of Miami Beach’s Mid-Beach neighborhood at 39th Street and Collins Avenue. The art deco property, originally opened in 1940 and inspired by the glamour of the European Rivera in the 1940’s, was remodeled in 2018. The modern hotel has preserved the art deco decor with its original terrazzo floors in the lobby and a wraparound mezzanine balcony overlooking the check-in and lounge area. Guests have access to an expansive pool deck featuring two pools (adults-only and family), the beach, a lobby bar, farm-to-table Italian cuisine at Donna Mare, and beachfront food and drinks at the Bungalow Beach Bar & Grill.

The deal: Washingtonian readers get 10 percent off the room rate, complimentary valet parking, and a bottle of sparkling rosé upon arrival. Room rates start at $259 before the discount. To book, click here.

When: Valid for stays through December 2024. Blackout dates apply.