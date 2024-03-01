January 10
“Power to the Patients for Healthcare Price Transparency” performance at the Hamilton Live
January 12
Launch dinner for MSNBC’s The Weekend at Hamilton Hotel
January 25
DC premiere of National Geographic’s Genius: MLK/X at the National Museum of African American History & Culture
January 26
DC premiere of Fashion Reimagined at the Motion Picture Association Theater
January 27
Alfalfa Club Dinner after-party at Cafe Milano
January 31
Améthyste gala at La Résidence de France
This article appears in the March 2024 issue of Washingtonian.
