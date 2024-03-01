News & Politics

Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past January and February

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s monthly roundup.

Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past January and February
20th Television president Karey Burke; MLK/X actors Jayme Lawson, Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Weruche Opia; and National Geographic Global Television Networks president Courteney Monroe.
January 10

“Power to the Patients for Healthcare Price Transparency” performance at the Hamilton Live

Senator Mike Braun and Marni Jameson Carey, president of Power to the Patients.
Musicians Jelly Roll, Fat Joe, and Wyclef Jean.
Congressman Jason Smith and Power to the Patients cofounder Kevin Morra.

 

January 12

Launch dinner for MSNBC’s The Weekend at Hamilton Hotel

MSNBC’s Rebecca Kutler, Politico’s Eugene Daniels, and the Grio’s April Ryan.
The Weekend cohosts Symone Sanders-Townsend, Alicia Menendez, and Michael Steele with Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff.
Actor and director Sean-James Murphy, MSNBC’s Jen Psaki, and The Weekend executive producer Kyle Griffin.

 

January 25

DC premiere of National Geographic’s Genius: MLK/X at the National Museum of African American History & Culture

20th Television president Karey Burke; MLK/X actors Jayme Lawson, Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Weruche Opia; and National Geographic Global Television Networks president Courteney Monroe.

 

January 26

DC premiere of Fashion Reimagined at the Motion Picture Association Theater

Strategic Investment Group founder Hilda Ochoa-Brillembourg, Uruguayan ambassador to the US Andrés Durán Hareau, Clara Brillembourg of Foley Hoag, and John Cecchi of Cecchi Homes.
Kristy Caylor, founder of For Days and Trashie, Maxine Bédat of New Standard Institute, CNN’s René Marsh, and Fashion Reimagined director Becky Hutner.
The Wall Group’s Brooke Wall, Vanessa Barboni Hallik of Another Tomorrow, Fashion Reimagined global-impact producer Maya Faucher, and New York Assembly member Anna Kelles.

 

January 27

Alfalfa Club Dinner after-party at Cafe Milano

Raul Fernandez of DXC Technology and Monumental Sports and Entertainment; Cafe Milano’s Franco Nuschese; the Washington Ballet’s Jean-Marie Fernandez; and Shou Zi Chew of TikTok.

 

January 31

Améthyste gala at La Résidence de France

Semafor’s Steve Clemons, Invariant’s Heather Podesta, and TV One’s Alfred C. Liggins III.
David Ulevitch of Andreessen Horowitz and Stephanie Nass of Chefanie.
March 2024

