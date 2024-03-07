12 Cherry Blossom Events Around DC

Check out events for flower obsessives, music lovers, afternoon tea connoisseurs, and really big fans of the color pink.

When: Saturday. March 9 to Saturday, June 1

Where: 1238 Maryland Ave., SW

This trippy, technological celebration of spring features immersive exhibitions inspired by women artists, anime, and of course, the cherry blossoms. General admission tickets range from $25 to $31.

When: Friday, March 15 from 7 to 11 PM

Where: 50 Massachusetts Ave., NE

Channel your inner Elle Woods and strut your stuff on the runway at this soiree, which also features a silent auction and snacks from area restaurants. Tickets are $250 and are available for purchase here.

When: Wednesday, March 20 to Sunday, April 7

Where: 101 First St., NE

For three weekends, this NoMa beer garden will serve up sake, blossom-inspired cocktails, and even cherry blossom beer. Look for live music, DJ dance parties, paint and sip events, and trivia nights. Admission is free, and reservations can be made on Eventbrite.

When: Thursday, March 21 from 6 to 8 PM

Where: Shilling Canning Company, 360 Water St., SE

Join local artist Marcella Kriebel at this Navy Yard restaurant for a watercolor class, where you can create your own floral painting and nibble on bar bites like deviled eggs. The $85 ticket includes art supplies, cherry blossom-themed piece of art, and a cocktail. Find tickets here.

When: Saturday, March 23 from 2 to 9 PM

Where: 101 District Square, SW;970 Wharf St., SW.

The Wharf’s free spring festival will offer balloon art, live music, a haiku-writing station, fireworks, and more.

When: Saturday, March 23 to Sunday, April 14

Where: 105 N. Union St., Alexandria

Each of the three studio-filled floors at this Old Town art hub will be filled with works exploring nature and cherry blossoms from local artists. The exhibit is free.

When: Saturday, March 23 to Sunday, April 14 between 1 and 4 PM

Where: 2401 M St., NW

This West End hotel will put on a swanky afternoon tea on weekends (Easter Sunday excluded). The tea service ($95 per person) includes a glass of sparkling wine and snacks like cucumber-and-sunflower-cream sandwiches. On the sweeter side, there are desserts like a lychee-and-cherry macaron or panna cotta with cherry jelly; email wdc.holidaysorders.dl@fairmont.com for reservations.

When: Sunday, March 24 from 3 to 5 PM

Where: 1121 King St., Alexandria

Crystal Randolph, owner of the Burning Wic, will teach participants to make a cherry-blossom-scented candle in a rose gold tumbler plus a car diffuser. Tickets are $45 and available on Eventbrite.

When: Saturday, March 30, starting at 10 AM

Where: Washington Monument Grounds and various parks in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

This free event features choreographed performances by professional kite fliers, plus Japanese drumming, local bands, and kite-making competitions for both kids and adults.

When: April 6 (5K) at 9:15 AM; April 7 (10 miler) at 7:30 AM

Registration for the popular races has closed, but you can still join in virtual and kid races, or show up to cheer on the runners.

When: Saturday, April 13 from 9 to 11 AM

Where: 1801 E St, SE

Take part in a fun run through Capitol Hill’s cherry-blossom-filled Congressional Cemetery. It’s $35 to join the run, and water and snacks will be provided.

When: Friday, March 8, 1 to 2:30 PM

Where: 3500 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., SE

DC seniors can mingle at this free afternoon tea, which will feature light snacks, spring decor, and a performance from singer Chelsey Green.