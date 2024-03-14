Check Out the Skinniest House on the Market in DC

If a condo is all you can afford but you are put off by high condo fees, this single-family house in Shaw is for you, particularly if you are interested in a low carbon footprint. The one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom home is on the market for $625,000. Deirdre Vo of Pearson Smith Realty is the listing agent.

The house’s unusual size was determined by its lot. It is six feet wide but has bay windows in some rooms stretch it to 10 feet across. Most people would look at a 700-square-foot lot and think there’s not much that can be done with it. Brothers Nady and Dean Samnang of Omnifics saw it as a challenge.

“That’s the biggest reason we wanted to do it,” Nady said. The lot’s proximity to the Shaw Metro station was also a draw.

It took a great deal of ingenuity and a lot of perseverance to build the two-level house. The biggest hurdle the brothers had to overcome was DC zoning regulations. They went through 24 iterations of the home’s design with their architect before finally passing muster with the city. The design process alone took six months. The entire project took about 2½ years to complete.

“It shouldn’t have taken that long to build a house that small,” said Nady, who pointed out his company had built apartment buildings in less time.

The design maximizes its use of space, but that efficiency doesn’t skimp on style. The floors are scratch-proof, waterproof luxury vinyl planks that run end to end with no transitions. The kitchen has LG appliances, custom white oak cabinetry, a German-made sink with a built-in cutting board and strainer, and quartz countertops. The bathroom has floor-to-ceiling porcelain tiles and a glass-enclosed shower system with 12 functions and eight sprays. The LG washer and dryer both have steam functions. The house is protected by a Ring security system.

“Our main goal was luxurious and high end,” Nady said. “If it’s not going to be a big space, it has to be a nice space.”

The house is environmentally friendly from the solar panels on the roof that produce its electricity to the low energy systems that run off that electricity.

Listing: 1738 Glick Ct., NW

