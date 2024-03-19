PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in February

10

Where: 3220 Volta Pl., NW

How much: $4,100,000

Listing agents: Michael Schaeffer and Gary Jankowski, Coldwell Banker Realty

Buyer’s agent: Meredith Margolis, Compass

Built in 1891, this Georgetown home was once an officer’s club and the 7th Precinct police station. It has since been renovated, but the facade remains unchanged from over century ago. The four-story house now features a 13-foot-high ceilings, multiple skylights, an elevator, three fireplaces, an atrium, a library, and a gym across 4,848 square feet. You’ll also find a built-in stereo system on each floor, a large garage, a motor court, and a rear courtyard.

9

Where: 1842 Massachusetts Ave., McLean

How much: $4,200,000

Listing agent: Michael Baffa, Real Broker

Buyer’s agent: Linda Wheeler, KW United

This newly built Craftsman sits on more than a half-acre and has eight bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms across four stories. Other features of the 9,269-square-foot home include three fireplaces, an elevator, a loft, an in-law suite, a theater, a gym, a wine cellar, and a game room. There’s also an open deck, a screened porch, a large backyard, and a three-car garage.

8

Where: 3115 O St., NW

How much: $4,400,000

Listing agent: Nancy Taylor Bubes, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Hans Wydler, Compass

This semi-detached townhouse in Georgetown was originally built in the 1860s and spans 4,776 square feet. It comes with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and two-half baths, as well as a foyer, a chef’s kitchen, a huge storage room, a fenced rear garden, and an attached garage.

7

Where: Halls Farm Lane., McLean

How much: $4,475,000

Listing agents: Yvette Lawless, Samson Properties

Buyer’s agent: Diane Van Volkenburg, Long & Foster Real Estate

Sitting on a cul-de-sac, this 8,641-square-foot mansion in the Halls Manor community was built just last year. It has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two half-baths, an elevator, four fireplaces, two staircases, a loft, an exercise room, a tasting room, and a spa. Outside, there’s a covered porch with electronic retractable screens and an outdoor kitchen and lounge area.

6

Where: 1600 30th St., NW

How much: $4,500,000

Listing agent: Nancy Taylor Bubes, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Nathan Julian Guggenheim, Washington Fine Properties

This four-story townhouse in Georgetown’s East Village comes with 3,558 square feet, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, two half-baths, a covered porch, and a private walkout level terrace. There’s also a garden and a gated four-car parking pad.

5

Where: 5050 Linnean Ave., NW

How much: $5,650,000

Listing agents: Robert Hryniewicki and Jennifer Thornett, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Shane Hedges, Compass

This Forest Hills new build, which borders Linnean Park, spreads across 7,500 square feet on more than a third-acre of land. There’s six bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, high ceilings, a recreation room, a guest suite, and extra space for a media or exercise room.

4

Where: 1111 19th St. N #2901, Arlington

How much: $5,950,000

Listing agents: Robert Hryniewicki and Micah Smith, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Jeannine Garcia, KW Metro Center

This 4,600-square-foot unit in Rosslyn’s Waterview Condominiums recently broke the record for the priciest condo sale in Virginia. It has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and two half-baths, as well as a fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows, a library, and three garage parking spaces.

3

Where: 1832 24th St., NW

How much: $6,200,000

Listing agents: Mark McFadden and Hunter McFadden, Compass

Buyer’s agents: Lucy Blundon and Ben Roth, Washington Fine Properties

Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson used to live in this Kalorama abode before he put it on the market last December. The Beaux-Arts home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and three half-baths across 5,709 square feet of space. There’s also high ceilings, an elevator, three fireplaces, a brick-wall-enclosed rear patio with a grill and water fountain, and a two-car garage.

2

Where: 6538 Sothoron Rd., McLean

How much: $10,100,000

Listing agent: Jeffrey Price, Buchanan/Price Homes

Buyer’s agent: Jeffrey Price, Buchanan/Price Homes

This newly built contemporary-style mansion is nestled on a quiet one-acre cul-de-sac, and has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and three half-baths. Other features of the 10,975-square-foot home include five fireplaces, a library, a recreation room, and a media lounge. Outside, there’s a sports court, a play area, a heated pool, a stone patio with a grill and firepit, and a four-car garage,

1

Where: 9351 Cornwell Farm Dr., Great Falls

How much: $14,750,000

Listing agent: Daniel Heider, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Thomas Castagnola, TRR Sotheby’s International Realty

This sprawling Georgian estate takes the prize for the month’s most expensive residential sale. The gated mansion, also known as Wildersmoor House, spreads across 24,500 square feet on more than 17 acres. It comes with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and three half-baths, plus an elevator, 11 fireplaces, a reception hall, a solarium, a billiards room, a screening room, a indoor swimming pavilion, a fitness center, and a contained apartment. Also on the property: a quarter-acre lake, an equestrian facility, and enough parking for 12 vehicles.

