9 Spring Markets and Fairs in the DC Area

Spring marks the return of many vendor fairs and pop-up markets. Here are some indoor and outdoor arts and crafts shopping events to put on your calendar.



Spring Kickoff Craft Fair

April 20

location_onPatuxent Nursery languageWebsite

You can bring the entire family, including your pets, to Patuxent for a Spring Kickoff Craft Fair. This event features 15 arts and goods vendors, and a food truck. The handmade items include candles, soaps, jewelry, and knit creations (free).



Market on the Street

April 21, May 5

location_onLaurel Avenue languageWebsite

Creative group The Takoma Collective is hosting a two-part pop-up market this season to help promote the work of local small businesses and creators. This year’s vendors have yet to be announced, but last year’s shopping list included makers of maps, jewelry, magnets, self-care products, and other finds (free).



Georgetown French Market

April 26-28

location_onWisconsin Avenue languageWebsite

Take a weekend trip to France, or Georgetown. The highly-anticipated Georgetown French Market returns this April with sidewalk sales and deals from area boutiques, restaurants, galleries, and cafes. Indulge in French culture along Wisconsin Avenue from O Street to Reservoir Road as stilt-walkers, musicians, and face painters fill Book Hill. There’s also French cuisine to taste at the three-day open-air market (free).



The Capital Rare Book Fair

May 3-5

location_onUniversity Club languageWebsite

Book-lovers can nerd out over antique manuscripts, historic documents, and unique maps at The Capital Rare Book Fair. The event kicks off with a preview party featuring literary-themed cocktails, canapés, and live entertainment. The following days invite esteemed collectors, writers, and archivists to the fair to deliver keynote speeches while guests gain access to browse notable pieces of work ($15 general admission, $50 for opening night).

Smithsonian Craft Show

May 1-5

location_onNational Building Museum languageWebsite

Explore jury-selected ceramics, furniture, glass, metal, leather, wearable art, basketry, and more at the Smithsonian Craft Show. The National Building Museum will host 120 artists to commemorate the theme of “Celebrating Joy” in craft and design ($20 general admission, $250+ for preview party).



Makers Market & Bar Hop

May 11

location_onThrow Social languageWebsite

Throw Social is full of good vibes—a place you can play jumbo Jenga, corn hole, beer pong, and sip on tropical cocktails. And, this spring, you can also shop local makers, artists, and vintage vendors onsite at this one-day pop-up market (free entry).

Takoma Flea

May 11

location_onGrant Avenue languageWebsite

Here’s a great option for vintage shopping: Takoma Flea Market is an outdoor fair where repurposed goods, collectibles, antiques, clothing, and housewares are the main attractions. If you’re looking for your next thrift outfit, or throwback dish, we recommend stopping by (free).

Bethesda Fine Arts Festival

May 11-12

location_onWoodmont Triangle languageWebsite

Browse 114 booths of fine arts from local and national creators at Bethesda Fine Arts Festival. Also, you can experience live R&B and country performances on the Norfolk Avenue stage; area musicians including Jarreau Williams and Melissa Quinn Fox are scheduled to play (free).



Lucketts Spring Vintage Market

May 17-19

location_onClarke County Fairgrounds languageWebsite

The beloved Lucketts Spring Market returns to Northern Virginia to showcase more than 200 vintage vendors. You can score chic garden gems, painted furniture, architectural salvage, rustic antiques, and lots more at this three-day market. Expect live music, a beer garden, and food trucks, too ($15 general admission).



