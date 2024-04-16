Hozier and Laufey Will Headline This Year’s All Things Go Festival

All Things Go Music Festival will return for its tenth anniversary on Saturday, September 28, and Sunday, September 29.

Just last year, the growing festival expanded from one day to two days at Merriweather Post Pavilion, and this year features its biggest lineup to date – with 36 artists playing across two stages.

Here’s the details on the lineup: Singer/songwriter Laufey will close out the show on Saturday, accompanied by the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra. Throughout the first day, you can see Janelle Monáe, Bleachers, Ethel Cain, and more. On Sunday, Hozier (who had a sold-out two-night run at the Anthem last fall) and pop newcomer and 2024 Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp will headline the show, with appearances from Conan Gray, Flipturn, and Chappell Roan earlier in the day. Presale tickets are available Thursday, April 18, at 10 AM, if you register at All Things Go’s website.

General sale starts on the next day at 10 AM. Day passes start at $110, and two-day passes start at $199, with pricier options available for spots under the covered pavilion or access to VIP viewing areas. Last year’s ticket sale came with long queues and quick sellouts, so be sure to act fast.