Noah Kahan, Lucy Dacus, Doechii to Headline All Things Go DC Musical Festival

The All Things Go music festival will be back for its 11th year in the Washington area, but this time as an expanded, three-day bash. The Merriweather Post Pavilion will host the festival’s 41 artists across two stages from Friday, September 26, through Sunday, September 28.

Now, the lineup. Ring in “Stick Season” with headliners Noah Kahan and The Marías on Friday. They’ll be joined by The Last Dinner Party, The Beaches, Joy Oladokun, and more to round out the first day.

Richmond’s own Lucy Dacus of boygenius will headline on Saturday, as will Clairo. Saturday festival-goers will also get to see Hippo Campus, Wallows, The Backseat Lovers, Faye Webster, and Julian Baker & Torres.

On Sunday, Doechii will remind us that “Denial is a River,” as she performs her second headline show in DC after WorldPride in June, with Kesha and DJO also at the top of the final day’s lineup. Stacked with that Sunday trio will be Lola Young, Marina, Rachel Chinouriri, Role Model, and Griff.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 18 at 10 AM on All Things Go’s website. Presale tickets are available starting this Thursday, April 17, at 10 AM. Presale registration opened today. All Things Go will offer single-day tickets starting at $139 and three-day passes starting at $349.