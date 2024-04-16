“The Tortured Poets Department”: Where to Celebrate Taylor Swift’s New Album Around DC

It’s a big week for Taylor Swift fans: The singer is dropping her latest album the Tortured Poets Department on Friday, April 19. Here’s where to sing your heart out and more with other “tortured poets” around DC.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

Cookie decorating at Shop Made in DC

1304 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Bakery Cake-wich Craft is hosting an “Are You Ready for It?” cookie workshop at Shop Made in DC’s Georgetown location. Participants can decorate cookies in homage to Swift’s various eras, including folklore-ian mirrorballs and Reputation-inspired snakes. Details: 6 PM to 8 PM; $75.

Trivia and release party at As You Are

500 8th St., SE

This Capitol Hill bar/cafe is starting the Poets party early. On Wednesday, prove you’re the biggest Swiftie in town during a trivia night designed for hardcore fans. The bar is also hosting a release-day extravaganza on Thursday with karaoke and dancing until midnight, when they’ll play the new album. Drink specials include the lavender-tinged “Down Bad” and the citrus “Mezcalwyn,” named after Swift’s ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Details: Wednesday at 7 PM; Thursday at 5 PM; Free.

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

Friendship bracelet night at One More Page

2200 N Westmoreland St., Arlington

Before you join the board of the Tortured Poets Department, prepare yourself at this bookstore’s friendship bracelet-making session. Sip wine and fill out a Taylor Swift word search before heading home to listen to the album. Details: 6:30 to 8:30 PM; $15.

Listening party at Barrel

613 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

The Capitol Hill bar is hosting a listening party, and tickets include a shot at the door. All patrons wearing a friendship bracelet will receive a raffle ticket. In the hours leading up to the event, Barrel will be playing Swift’s biggest hits and serving up themed cocktails. Details: 8 PM; $13.

Album release party at Royal Sands

26 N St., SE

Reflect on all the Taylor Swift eras before you enter a new one. This Navy Yard bar is screening the Eras Tour concert movie, and then playing TTPD after its midnight release. The party—which is also a fundraiser for the American Heart Association—will include Swift-themed prizes, food and drink specials, and plenty of friendship bracelets. Details: 9 PM; $35-$40.

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

Drink specials at Last Call

1301 4th St., NE

Starting Friday, you’ll find $8 specialty cocktails inspired by the album’s track names at this Union Market bar. “The Alchemy” mixes green tea syrup, Lillet Blanc, and gin for a spin on a gin gimlet, and the “Fresh Out the Slammer” is a remix of an Alabama Slammer. The drinks will be available through Sunday. Details: $8 per cocktail.

Album release event at Bark Social

529 E Howell Ave., Alexandria; 935 Prose St., North Bethesda

Sure, Taylor is a cat person, but this party is for the dogs. Drink Swift-inspired cocktails while watching furry friends participate in hourly Eras tour costume contests at both the Alexandria and North Bethesda locations. Details: 9 AM to 10 PM; Free.

Taylor Swift bingo at the Coupe

3415 11th St., NW

Test your song recognition skills at a Swift-themed edition of Capital City Trivia’s Music Bingo Night. Drag queen NuNu Paris is hosting the celebration of Swift’s discography, and there will be themed cocktails and prizes every round. Details: 6 PM to 8 PM; Free.

Cookie decorating at Lost Boy Cider

317 Hooffs Run Dr., Alexandria

For sweet-toothed Swifties, Sugarcoated Bakery is hosting a family-friendly cookie decorating class at the Alexandria cidery. Learn beginner decorating skills while singing along to your favorite tracks. Details: 6:30 PM; $68.

“Tortured Partiers Department” party at DC9

1940 9th St., NW

Head to the club for a night of singing and dancing. The playlist will include Swift songs from across different albums plus your new favorites from TTPD. Details: 8 PM;$15-$20.

Taylor Swift night at Wundergarten

1101 First St., NE

Dance like you’re “22” at the NoMa beer garden’s celebration. Cocktails inspired by the songstress are on the menu all night long. Details: 8 PM to 1 AM.; Free.

Taylor Swift DJ night at Howard Theatre

620 T St., NW

It’s time to hit the dance floor after you (presumably) spent all day listening to TTPD. Swifties can “Shake it Off” to new tracks as well as blondie’s biggest hits. Details: 9 PM; $20-50.

Listening party at Franklin Hall

1348 Florida Ave NW

The beer hall is playing the new album along with tunes from other eras. The bartenders will be pouring Taylor-themed cocktails to accompany the music. Details: 9 PM to 12 AM; Free.

Taylor Swift rave at Public Bar

1214 18th St., NW

This Dupont Circle sports bar is going all out for the new album. A dance party includes photo-ops, themed cocktails, and Swift’s music, of course. If you’re “the Lucky One,” you could win tickets and airfare for Taylor Swift’s New Orleans concert. Details: 10 PM; $18.

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

Poetry month at Takoma Park Maryland Library

7505 New Hampshire Ave., Takoma Park

In honor of National Poetry Month, Takoma Park Maryland Library is providing an educational take on TTPD. Stop by for a family-friendly day of trivia, poetry-writing, and friendship-bracelet making. Details: 1 PM to 3 PM; Free.

Swiftie karaoke at Quincy Hall

4001 Fairfax Dr., Arlington, VA

You don’t need to know every lyric by heart during this karaoke night dedicated to Swift’s discography. Pair songs with a selection of Taylor-themed cocktails. Details: 9:30 PM; Free.

MONDAY, APRIL 22

Listening session at the Pug

1234 H St., NE

Need some time for a solo listen before joining a cohort of fans? The H Street bar will be playing the album on Monday, so you have a few days to learn all of the lyrics before belting them out. Details: 8:30 PM; Free.