5 Mid-Century Modern Houses for Sale Around DC That We Love

Here are five mid-century modern listings that caught our eye this week.

1

A co-op in DC

Price: $559,900

Where: 397 O St., SW

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/2

HOA Fee: $3,038 monthly

Listing Agent: Andy Peers, Compass Real Estate

This townhouse in the 11-acre River Park cooperative was designed by renowned architect Charles M. Goodman. The property’s most distinctive feature is its barrel roof. It has floor-to-ceiling double-glass doors in the living room, which lead to a private terrace. The unit spans three levels. The upper level has two bedrooms and an updated bathroom with a double vanity.

2

A Silver Spring house

Price: $775,000

Where: 3413 Pendleton Dr., Silver Spring

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/2

Lot Size: 0.24 acre

Listing Agent: Cheryl Leahy, Compass Real Estate

This 1951 house, designed by Charles M. Goodman, is in the historic Hammond Wood neighborhood. It retains many of its original details, such as its vaulted ceilings, wood paneling, and floor-to-ceiling windows. When the property was expanded in 1969, the kitchen was extended and doors were added to the rear deck. Other updates include refinished hardwood floors, renovated upper-level bathroom, a new roof, and a freshly painted interior.

3

A Silver Spring house

Price: $899,000

Where: 9208 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/3.5

Lot Size: 0.18 acre

Listing Agent: Heather Foley and Christina L Cachie, Go Brent Realty

This 1958 house has a marble foyer, beamed ceilings, a wall of windows in the living room, exposed brick, paneled walls, a solarium, and two fireplaces. The ground level of the four-level house previously served as a dentist’s office and can be a space for a home-based business or multi-generational living quarters. The primary bedroom has a newly renovated en-suite bathroom with marble floors and a walk-in shower with marble tile and a glass enclosure. The partially fenced yard has a tiered garden. There’s parking for six cars.

4

A house in Annandale

Price: $989,888

Where: 4172 Elizabeth Ln., Annandale

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/3

Lot Size: 0.29 acre

Listing Agent: Jay D’Alessandro, eXp Realty

This 1969 house in the Truro neighborhood has four levels. A slate walkway leads to a mahogany front door. The living-dining room has maple hardwood floors, a wall of windows, and a brick fireplace. The screened porch has a ceiling fan and overlooks the wooded backyard. The primary bedroom has a renovated bathroom. The recreation room has a wood ceiling.

5

A house in Alexandria

Price: $1.238 million

Where: 7317 Stafford Rd., Alexandria

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/2

Lot Size: 0.32 acre

Listing Agent: Kathleen Fong, KW Metro Center

This 1952 house in the Hollin Hills neighborhood was designed by renowned architect Charles M. Goodman. It has floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, high ceilings, exposed brick, wood paneling, and a mid-century-inspired chandelier. All four bedrooms are on the main level. The main bathroom has a vanity with double sinks, a granite countertop, and new fixtures. The updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, oak cabinetry, and a large bay window overlooking a wooded vista. An open house is scheduled for Sunday from 1 p.m to 3 p.m.