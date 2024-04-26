Stairs We Love in 5 Homes for Sale Around DC

Here are five listings with stairs that caught our eye this week.

1

A Bethesda estate with statement stairs

Price: $8,850,000

Where: 7116 Glenbrook Rd., Bethesda

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 7/12

Lot Size: 1.7 acres

Listing Agent: HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties

From the high ceilings to the wood-paneled library, this manor-style home radiates Old World charm. The dramatic foyer with curved walls has an elegant staircase that could be plucked from a Jane Austen novel. The home has boxwood gardens, a sunporch, a breakfast room, a catering kitchen, a pool house, tennis courts, a four-car garage and a motor court.

2

A DC condo with industrial spiral stairs

Price: $875,000

Where: 2120 Vermont Ave., NW, No. 608

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2/2

HOA Fee: $788 monthly

Listing Agent: Anne-Marie Finnell, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This Shaw condo has distinctive spiral stairs with an industrial vibe that adds urban flair. This metropolitan property also boasts two assigned parking spaces, two Juliet balconies, hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, a private terrace on the upper level, an in-unit laundry, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

3

A Chevy Chase penthouse with mixed metal stairs

Price: $9,000,000

Where: 5610 Wisconsin Ave., ph-20b, Chevy Chase

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/8

HOA Fee: $10,951 monthly

Listing Agent: Jamie Coley and Zelda Heller, Long & Foster Real Estate

In this palatial two-level penthouse, the sheer grandeur of the staircase with its ornate gilded bannister and curved iron railing immediately draw the eye. The rest of the property is equally as detailed with crown molding and gilded fixtures throughout, including sconces and chandeliers. The property includes five fireplaces, a nanny suite with a separate entrance, a sauna room, a banquet-size dining room, a salon with a wall of 18-foot west-facing windows, and four parking spaces.

4

A Shaw condo with floating stairs

Price: $1,199,900

Where: 1318 Ninth St., NW, No. 8

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2/3

HOA Fee: $460 monthly

Listing Agent: Danai Mattison, Urban Pace

This property is located in The Matthew, a boutique nine-residence condo building in the Shaw district. The floating staircase is a statement piece that ties in aesthetically with the black quartz island, modern black and white wall art, and black trim of the European double-paned windows. This unit also features recessed lighting, an outdoor seating area, and an in-unit washer and dryer.

5

A DC townhouse with multi-level stairs

Price: $800,000

Where: 2718 Fourth St., NE, No. 2

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/5

HOA Fee: $325 monthly

Listing Agent: Daniel Heider, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

The hidden star of this Brookland townhouse is the multi-level stairs, its timeless and clean design adds a bit of je ne sais quoi to this new construction and frames the skylight. This home has three levels and a private rooftop deck and is replete with storage and natural light. It features panoramic views, private parking prepped for EV charging, Fisher & Paykel stainless steel appliances, an oversized walk-in rain shower, and herringbone floors.