16 Major Concerts and Music Festivals in the DC Area This Summer

Get ready to move your feet, clap your hands, and sing along at these major music festivals and concerts coming to town this summer:
FESTIVALS
1. Reggae Rise Up Maryland
location_on Baltimore Peninsula
June 21-23
The third annual Reggae Rise Up Maryland arrives at Baltimore Peninsula to spotlight reggae and Afro-Caribbean music. The genre celebration features hip-swaying rhythms and rhymes from hip-hop band The Roots, Arlington’s own Soja, multi-instrumentalist Xavier Rudd, and a ton more acts. In addition to the three days of music, attendees can play games, explore the beer garden, and take pictures in the photo booth ($5+ for music festival, $8+ for beer festival).
2. Out & About Festival
location_on Wolf Trap
June 22
Live out loud at the Out & About Festival in celebration of Pride Month. The event will spotlight LGBTQ+ artists and allies featuring headliner Grammy winner Brittany Howard, indie singer Jenny Lewis, vocalist icon Kim Gordon, pop group Lawrence, and other musicians at Wolf Trap’s charming outdoor amphitheater; there is a kid-friendly concert, too ($49+ for festival tickets, $12 for children’s shows).
3. Broccoli City Festival
location_on Audi Field
July 27-28
The popular Black-owned enterprise Broccoli City is back with another mix of big-name R&B and hip-hop artists: Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, Victoria Monet, Sexyy Red, and Party Next Door, to name a few. New this year, the two-day jam session is moving to Audi Field. Festival-goers can expect reserved seats, VIP lounges, skybox suites, rooftop views, and more new ways to experience this high-energy summer fest ($225+).
4. DC Jazz Festival
location_on Wharf
August 30-September 1
DC Jazz Fest returns this summer for its 20th anniversary. To mark the occasion, the homegrown music festival is producing a finger-snapping lineup packed with award-winning artists and musicians including Jacob Collier, Samara Joy, D-nice, and local stars Nasar Abadey and the Chuck Brown Band. Most of the shows and concerts will take place at Wharf-area venues: Arena Stage, Union Stage, and the Anthem ($25+).
CONCERTS
5. John Legend
location_on Wolf Trap
June 4-6
A-list singer, musician, and producer John Legend is one of the biggest stars performing at Wolf Trap this year. Fans of Legend’s R&B croon can expect to hear him sing some of his top songs backed by a full orchestra ($55+).
6. Chris Stapleton
location_on Jiffy Lube Live
June 7
The “Tennessee Whiskey” vocalist and guitarist performs at Jiffy Lube Live this summer. The massive outdoor amphitheater welcomes guests to enjoy the show in covered reserved seats, or you can bring your own chair and blanket to watch Stapleton from the lawn ($146+).
7. Jhené Aiko
location_on Capital One Arena
June 23
Jhené Aiko is set to fill Capital One Arena with her whimsical sounds and high vibrations this summer. Admirers of the R&B singer’s records can sing along to her soft melodies on her Magic Hour Tour stop in DC ($145+).
8. Alanis Morissette
location_on Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 29-30
Alternative rock star Alanis Morissette brings her Triple Moon Tour to Merriweather Post Pavilion this June. The rock concert—featuring Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Morgan Wade—sold out its first night so there was a second show added to the lineup for fans hoping to snag a ticket ($39+).
9. Chris Brown
location_on Capital One Arena
July 2-3
Superstar performer Chris Brown brings his R&B melodies and hip-hop dance stunts to Capital One Arena to promote his most recent album, 11:11. The Billboard-charting artist explores a variety of genres in his latest project, so expect to hear a mix of Afrobeats, pop, and dancehall ($79+).
10. Olivia Rodrigo
location_on Capital One Arena
July 20
We are not surprised Olivia Rodrigo’s world tour stop at Capital One Arena sold out several months ago. The versatile singer-songwriter is sure to rock the arena with pop-punk songs from her sophomore album, Guts. You can find available seats on resale sites ($574+).
11. Luke Combs
location_on FedEx Field
July 26-27
Luke Combs’s version of “Fast Car” sounds great on the radio, but imagine hearing it live at a stadium. This summer, Combs’s country fans can see him play at FedEx Field with special guests Jordan Davis, The Avett Brothers, Drew Parker, and others ($60+).
12. blink-182
location_on Capital One Arena
July 27
Award-winning band blink-182 is on the road this year for their One More Time Tour. Flash back to the ’90s with punk-rock songs like “All The Small Things” and “Feeling This” ($49+).
13. Green Day
location_on Nationals Park
July 29
Some of the best rock groups from the ’80s and ’90s are teaming up for a banging concert at Nationals Park. Experience Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Rancid at DC’s baseball stadium ($63+).
14. Jennifer Lopez
location_on Capital One Arena
August 14
J.Lo is on her fifth concert tour to support her ninth album, This Is Me… Now. The superstar dancer, actress, and vocalist is sure to get the party started at Capital One Arena with upbeat tunes and hand-clapping choreography ($53+).
15. Usher
location_on Capital One Arena
August 20-21
If you didn’t get enough of Usher at his electrifying Super Bowl performance earlier in the year, you can see him live in DC. Sing along to the R&B icon’s oldies and new music surrounded by fellow super fans at Capital One Arena ($146+).
16. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
location_on Nationals Park
September 7
Here’s another chance to see music legend Bruce Springsteen live in concert in DC: After the Boss rocked Capital One Arena last year for nearly three hours, he’s returning for a rescheduled outdoor stadium concert at Nats Park. This show is a part of the 74-year-old singer’s international tour; he’s backed by pioneering musicians the E Street Band. The powerhouse collective has been performing full-throttle hits together since the ’70s, and they don’t seem to be slowing down ($119+).