4 Great Travel Deals for Right Now

Mountains of Fun in Virginia

Where: The Omni Homestead Resort, Hot Springs, Va.; 800-838-1766.

What’s special: This Allegheny Mountain resort has been welcoming vacationers and dignitaries for over 250 years. It recently completed a $150 million renovation to restore the historic character of the Great Hall, the guest rooms, and the bathhouses at Warm Springs Pools. Lush grounds and majestic mountains are the backdrop for the luxury resort’s two championship golf courses, a two-acre water park, a full-service spa, tennis, hiking trails, horseback riding, history tours, lawn games, zip lining, nightly movies at the cinema, and more. Food choices range from a fine dining room with dancing to a casual pub.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Reader Deal” includes 15 percent off the room rate (starting at $339 a night for single or double occupancy) and a $50 resort credit per night. (Resort credit may not be applied to falconry, shooting club ammo, or kayaking.)

When: Book by August 31 for stays through December 20, 2024. Use the promo code WASHINGTONIAN when registering.

Dude Ranch

Where: Greenhorn Ranch, Quincy, CA; 530-283-0930.

What’s special: This 60-year-old dude ranch sits on 600 lush acres in the Northern Sierras. Guests can stay at the casual lodge, in a fully restored 1972 Airstream camper, or in one of the restored original 1962 cabins. Besides bonfire singalongs, there are horseback trail rides through the Sierras guided by experienced wranglers, riding lessons, fishing, hatchet throwing, skeet shooting, electric mountain biking, archery, and gold panning. There’s also a heated pool, perfect after riding. When the dinner bell rings, guests are served nostalgic meals at the Chuckhouse and end their day with drinks, line dancing, and music.

The deal: The all-inclusive “Summer Gun Smokin’ Midweek Deal” (Sunday to Wednesday) includes three meals a day, access to all Greenhorn Ranch activities and facilities, evening entertainment, and forest hiking. Mention Washingtonian when calling to book, at 530-283-0930—then mention the deal again at check-in receive 10 percent off the room rate and a complimentary Cowboy Craft Cocktail, up to a $20 value. Pre-discount, packages start at $437 a person a night for adults ages 12 and up, $364 for children ages 6-11, and $261 for children ages 3-5.

When: Valid for stays through September 30, 2024.

Hollywood Calling

Where: The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA; 323-762-1000.

What’s special: The hotel is a block south of Sunset Boulevard in the heart of Los Angeles. It features 220 guest rooms, one of the largest rooftops in LA, four on-site bars, and ALK, a restaurant on the lobby level. Its rooftop has a pool, a bar, and magnificent views of the Hollywood sign. Besides being walking distance to Sunset Boulevard and the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it’s also near shopping, entertainment, and restaurants.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Reader Deal” includes a free plated full American breakfast for two, a daily savings of $75, and waives the early arrival fee, a savings of $35. Click here to book.

When: Valid for stays through July 31, 2024.

Indiana Getaway

Where: The Westin Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN; 317-262-8100.

What’s special: Located in the heart of downtown Indianapolis, The Westin is walking distance to Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts, concerts, and other events; Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where both the Indiana Pacers and the Indiana Fever play; and Monument Circle, an outdoor plaza with the Soldiers and Sailors monument and the Colonel Eli Lily Civil War Museum. The hotel is connected by a skywalk to Circle Center Mall, which has not only shopping but also restaurants and nightlife. The hotel is also walking distance to an Amtrak station and 15 minutes from the airport. The hotel has a renovated fitness center, and its signature restaurant, Ten Hands Social Bar & Eatery, offers American fare, a full bar, 27 television screens inside, and an outdoor patio overlooking the State Capitol Building. If you’re there in late August, check out DEVOUR Indy, the city’s version of DC’s Restaurant Week; more than 100 restaurants offer special, value-priced menus.

The deal: Exclusive to Washingtonian.com readers, the Westin Indianapolis is offering 20 percent off the regular room rate, 20 percent off food and beverage, and a 1 PM late checkout. To take advantage of this offer, use the booking code T9851. Blackout dates apply. Room rates start at $135 after the discount.

When: Valid for stays through December 31, 2024.