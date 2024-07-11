Where to Find Free Outdoor Concerts This Summer Around DC



Summertime and outdoor music go hand in hand, especially around DC. If you can’t seem to win the lottery for the National Gallery’s ever-popular Jazz in the Garden series, don’t fret. There are still plenty of other outdoor music lineups to check out—and most of them are free:

970 Wharf St., SW

The waterfront neighborhood is hosting two concert series this summer. On Wednesday evenings, Rock the Dock brings local acts—’90s pop, Motown, Latin, and more—to the floating stage at Transit Pier from 7 to 9 PM. You can also take in entertainment on Sunday afternoons during Brunch & Beats, where funk, R&B, and Go-Go acts, among others, perform on stages across Wharf Street from 3 to 6 PM. Free.

901 G St., NW

In honor of the Punk Archive’s 10th anniversary, Martin Luther King Jr. Library is hosting two punk-rock shows from its roof. Each concert—Wednesday, July 17th and Wednesday, August 14th from 6:30 to 8:30 PM—will feature three local acts. Free.

400 Galloway St., NE

Sports and events group DC Fray hosts this weekly music series every Friday through August 23 at the Modern at Art Place. The shows start at 6 PM, and showcase pop, jazz, and other genres. Bring a blanket and grab a bite from a food truck. Free.

1500 South Capitol St., SE

Nationals Park is offering a two-for-one deal this summer. On three select Fridays, tickets to see the Nats will also get you access to a post-game concert. Shows start about 30 minutes after the final out. See pop star Carly Rae Jepsen on July 19; country-pop act Teddy Swims on August 9; and Grammy-winning country trio Lady A on September 27. Starting at $19.

1300 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Every weekday starting Thursday, July 15, catch a lunchtime concert from noon to 1 PM. Head to the Woodrow Wilson Plaza in front of the Ronald Reagan building and see mariachi bands, an orchestral trio covering pop songs, and more. Free.

1332 I St., NW

Another way to liven up your lunch break is this midday music series. Bands across genres take the stage at downtown DC’s Franklin Park on Thursdays from 12:30 to 1:30 PM. Plus, you can grab a coupon for a 10 percent discount at nearby eateries. Free.

US Capitol, West Side

U.S. military bands have performed on the steps of the Capitol Building for almost 100 years, and you can join in on the tradition. Each day showcases a different branch’s musical prowess: the Navy Band on Mondays, the Air Force Band on Tuesdays, the Marines Band on Wednesdays, and the U.S. Army Band on Fridays. The Army’s old-school Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps will also play on select dates. Shows begin at 7 PM and run until the end of August. Free.

4000 Chesapeake St., NW

This series has been spotlighting DC rock and punk groups at Tenleytown’s Fort Reno Park for over 50 years (Fugazi played there for over a decade). This summer, there are concerts with multiple performers every Monday and Thursday, from 7 to 9:30 PM, until the end of July. Free; merchandise available with donation.

1010 Butternut St., NW

Bring a picnic and check out contemporary jazz artists on the lawn at the Parks at Walter Reed. There are three Saturday shows: July 13, August 10, and September 7. Children’s performers open up the show at 5 PM, and the headliners start at about 6. Free.

355 Water St., SE

Relax on the riverfront to the tune of local acts with this weekly series on the boardwalk of Yards park. Family-friendly performances take place on Fridays from 7 to 9 PM through August 23rd. Free.

5301 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda

The Music Center at Strathmore hosts indoor performances throughout the year, but in the summer there’s also music on the lawn. On Wednesdays at 7:30 PM, see evening performances from a diverse lineup of musicians, including roots, soul, and jazz acts. On Thursdays at 7 PM,, “Cool Concerts for Kids” shows get children involved with interactive and educational performances. On Wednesday, August 7, Go-Go act EU takes the stage with Sugar Bear. By donation, RSVP is suggested.

7300 Macarthur Blvd., Glen Echo

Glen Echo Park’s Thursday night concert series is in its 15th year, and runs through August 22nd. Take a seat in the park’s historic bumper car pavilion at 7:30 PM, and hear an hour-long set from local musicians. Upcoming acts include a Beatles cover band, an award-winning a capella group, and an 18-piece jazz ensemble. Free, RSVP is suggested.

9701 Sligo Creek Pkwy., Silver Spring

Lay out on the green of this Silver Spring golf course while listening to tunes from local musicians. Performances start at 6 PM every Friday until October 18th. Vendors will be sell drinks and grill up cookout fare for purchase. Free, RSVP suggested.

2910 District Ave., Fairfax

Pack a picnic, grab a lawn chair, and head to the Mosaic District for outdoor music on Saturdays at 6 PM. The Fairfax shopping and dining destination will host bands at its stage in Strawberry Park until August 17th, and nearby restaurants offer lots of takeout options. Free.

8999 Fort Hunt Rd., Alexandria

Catch classic swing, bluegrass, and jazz performances until the end of August at the Fort Hunt amphitheater. Performances take place every Sunday at 7 PM. Limited picnic table seating is available, so guests are encouraged to bring their own blanket or chair. Free.

Between Arlington National Cemetery and the US Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington.

You’ll usually hear the 53 bells of the Netherlands Carillon ring out automated renditions of the American and Dutch national anthems on the hour, but during the summer, the NPS invites guest musicians to play pop and jazz hits on the massive bell tower. This shows take place two Saturdays a month from 6 to 7 PM, and run through October. Free.