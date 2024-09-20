Weddings

This Summery Wedding Was Decorated in Citrus Colors and Fruits

Hues of grapefruit, magenta, orange, and green—plus fruity centerpieces—captured the seasonal vibes.

Written by
| Photographed by Liz Fogarty Photography | Published on

Abby, an educator from New York City, and Brett, a lawyer from Potomac, matched on both Hinge and Bumble. Three and a half years after their rendezvous at a wine bar on the Upper West Side—near where they now live—Brett proposed while they were vacationing in Hawaii.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Their Secret Garden–themed celebration was decorated in hues of grapefruit, magenta, burnt orange, and moss green, with citrus fruits on the reception tables that the couple say captured summer with their look and scent. Abby’s brother officiated with a “killer” speech, they say, and the wedding program included fun tidbits about each member of the wedding party. Their signature cocktail was a cardamom gimlet served two ways: “Brett’s” with gin, “Abby’s” with vodka. After a dinner of branzino, short ribs, or crispy cauliflower steak, the newlyweds sliced into a wedding cake in layers of Biscoff cake with cookie-butter buttercream and red-velvet cake with Oreo/cream-cheese buttercream.

The Details

Planning and design: Angelica & Co. Events and Styling

Florist: Sweet Root Village

Invitations: Curious Fox Press

Cake: Buttercream Bakeshop (Closed)

Hair and makeup: Ariel Lewis

Bride’s attire: Suzanne Neville

Groom’s attire: Alan David Custom, New York City

Bridesmaids’ attire: Elliatt; Reformation; Mac Duggal

Music: Two Rivers Chamber Music; Zandi Entertainment

Rentals and decor: Something Vintage; Select Event Group; BBJ La Tavola

 

This wedding originally appeared in the August 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day