5 Exclusive Travel Deals for Fall

Close to Home

Where: Lansdowne Resort, Leesburg; 703-729-8400.

What’s special: This Northern Virginia resort offers championship golf, a luxe spa, dining options, an indoor pool and fitness center, and hiking. In autumn, guests can take in the fall foliage; during the holidays, the resort is beautifully decked out.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Package” includes one round of drinks for two at Coton & Rye, plus a small bottle of bubbly and chocolate-covered strawberries in the room. Room rates start at $279 a night. Mention the package when making a reservation by phone, or book here.

When: Valid on stays through March 31, 2025.

A Charlottesville Getaway

Where: Boar’s Head Resort, Charlottesville; 844-611-8066.

What’s special: Surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains, this peaceful resort on 673 acres is on the outskirts of Charlottesville. Amenities abound: There are four dining options, from fine to casual; a spa; the champion Birdwood Golf Course; tennis (indoors, outdoors, and lessons); pickleball; and the Boar’s Head Sports Club (climbing wall, fitness center, and three pools). Nearby, guests can also stroll and shop at the downtown pedestrian mall, visit wineries, and enjoy historic sites such as Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello. The resort is pet-friendly.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Reader Exclusive” includes a $25 discount off the room rate. October rates start at $215 before the discount. To get the deal, call 855-640-9699 and mention Washingtonian.

When: Valid for stays through October 2024.

Something’s Brewing

Where: Kimpton Tyron Park Hotel, Charlotte, NC; 704-445-2626.

What’s special: Located in the heart of Charlotte, the 217-room hotel has floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the city. Guests will find a fitness center, in-room spa services, a modern Italian restaurant, and a 19th-floor rooftop bar with music, cocktails, and shareable bar snacks. Other amenities include complimentary bikes, in-room yoga mats, an evening wine hour, and morning coffee and tea. It’s walking distance to the city’s top sights—7th Street Market, the NASCAR Hall of Fame, and event venues such as the Bank of America Stadium. The area also offers a wide selection of breweries (Charlotte Beer Garden has 436 draft beers on tap). The hotel is pet-friendly.

The deal: The “Charlotte is Brew-tiful” package includes two one-day brewery passes to visit four participating breweries (with exclusive discounts), two custom Tyron Park souvenir pint glasses, two locally brewed welcome beers, and a Tryon Park craft beer map that highlights the more than three dozen breweries within five miles of the hotel. Washingtonian readers also get a variety of salty snacks to complement their brews (a $25 value). The starting rate $267 a night. Enter the code “Washingtonian” in the “add a special request” field when booking online.

When: Valid for stays through December 31, 2024.

Beautiful Monterey

Where: Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa on Del Monte Golf Course, Monterey, Calif.; 831-372-1234.

What’s special: This resort—which is on Del Monte Golf Course, a Pebble Beach course—has rooms that overlook 22 acres with lush cypress and pine trees. Amenities besides golf include on-site restaurants and bars, two pools, fire pits with nightly s’mores, an expansive spa, a fitness center, and tennis and pickleball. The resort is a good base for exploring nearby Monterey and Carmel; guests can visit Carmel Valley wineries, Fisherman’s Wharf Monterey, Point Pinos Lighthouse, and the Monterey Museum of Art.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Reader Deal” includes 15 percent off the room rate, a $25 food and beverage credit daily for up to two guests, complimentary parking, a waived resort fee, and a guest room upgrade (based upon availability). Rooms start at $313 a night before the discount. Book by December 31, 2024, using the code WASH.

When: Valid for stays through January 25, 2025.

California Wine Country

Where: The Knoll Hotel Napa Valley, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Napa, Calif.; 707-224-3400.

What’s special: Following a hotel rebranding and design refresh, the hotel reopened in March. Located in the heart of wine country, it has a lobby bar, on-site restaurant, outdoor patio and hot tub, and fitness center. It’s a mile from downtown, and under two miles from the Napa Valley Wine Train (a 36-mile round trip from Napa to St. Helena that provides stunning views and stops at wineries). It’s also near the Napa Yard Beer Garden, the Oxbow Market, the Uptown Theater, the Napa Valley Distillery, and the Culinary Institute of America (CIA). Because the hotel is part of the Hilton system, guests can use Hilton points.

The deal: “The Washingtonian” deal includes overnight accommodations, a complimentary bottle of Chardonnay, breakfast for two, and complimentary parking, starting at $239 a night. To book, click here and use the promo code P1.

When: Valid for stays through December 31, 2024.