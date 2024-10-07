How to Get Tickets for the White House Garden Tours This Weekend

Guests are invited once again for a fall tour of the White House Gardens on Saturday, October 12, and Sunday, October 13.

Tickets are free, and they’ll be distributed outside the White House Visitor Center (1450 Pennsylvania Ave., NW) starting at 8:30 AM on tour days. Remember that you’ll need to plan for an early morning to line up and stake out your spot, since tickets are capped at one per person on a first-come, first-served basis. All guests need a ticket, regardless of age.

The garden tours will run from 10 AM to 4:30 PM. Tickets are timed-entry, so it’s important to make sure you’re arriving during the correct window.

Ticketed guests will meet for the tour at 15th St., NW between E St., NW, and Constitution Ave., NW. Look for the Boy Scout Memorial to make sure you’re in the right place. An ADA entrance will be accessible at 15th St., NW, and Alexander Hamilton Pl., NW.

During the tour, visitors can stroll through both the West Wing’s Rose Garden and the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden by the East Wing. Although the roses are out of season this time of year, chrysanthemums bring color to the spaces. Plus, see where some of the First Family’s fruits and veggies are grown at Michelle Obama’s Kitchen Garden. Commemorative trees honoring former presidents will be also on view. Fun fact: Andrew Jackson is credited with starting the commemorative tree tradition in 1829, when legend says he himself planted the southern magnolias near the South Portico in memory of his late wife.