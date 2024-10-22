PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in September

10

Where: 3630 N Nelson St., Arlington

How much: $3,550,000

Listing agent: Tom Francis, Keller Williams Realty

Buyer’s agent: Kathleen Killoren Farrar, Compass

This 7,125-square-foot home in the Bellevue Forest neighborhood sits on a private cul-de-sac with a backyard that directly opens to the streams and trails of Gulf Branch Nature Center. The 2022 build has built-in shelving throughout and features a gourmet eat-in kitchen, three-car garage, and a primary bedroom with ensuite spa bathroom, dual walk-in closets, and its own bar.

9

Where: 43277 Spinks Ferry Rd., Leesburg

How much: $3,600,000

Listing agent: Daryl Judy and Debbie Meighan, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Sharon Brown, Washington Fine Properties

The new owners plan to start a winery on this 50-acre former vineyard in Leesburg. The property came with wine tasting, production, and event facilities, as well as a three-level colonial-style house with an outdoor kitchen and bar on the patio—perfect for garden parties.

8

Where: 1111 24th St., NW, Unit 73

How much: $3,700,000

Listing agent: Patrick Chauvin and Kayla Venners, Compass

Buyer’s agent: Fleur Howgill, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Inside this luxury West End apartment, south and west-facing floor-to-ceiling windows in nearly every room illuminate the unit’s modern fixtures and white oak hardwood floors. Within the building are a rooftop grill, heated pool, and a Michelin Star restaurant, Imperfecto.

7

Where: 5630 Wisconsin Ave., Unit 1504, Chevy Chase

How much: $3,750,000

Listing agent: Nancy Itteilag, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Lauren Davis, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This three-bedroom, four-bathroom apartment is the most popular floor plan in the 21-story building, nicknamed “The Mansion in the Sky.” In addition to two balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows that offer a panoramic view of the city, this 15th-floor unit comes with a built-in dressing room with two walk-in closets in the primary bedroom and a library.

6

Where: 8329 Weller Ave., McLean

How much: $3,985,000

Listing agent: Anne DiBenedetto, Compass

Buyer’s agent: Not Available

This newly constructed 7,983-square-foot McLean home includes six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, 10-foot-high ceilings, and a lower level complete with a bar, workshop, home gym, recreation room, and wine cellar. The main floor comes with two kitchens and an open-concept family room connected to a screened-in porch, which features speakers, built-in heaters, and a hookup for a home theater TV screen. Upstairs find a library loft and a spa-style bathroom.

5

Where: 5003 Warren St., NW

How much: $3,995,000

Listing agent: Sarah Minard Hake, Compass

Buyer’s agent: Daryl Judy, Washington Fine Properties

This 4,300-square-foot Spring Valley colonial boasts a grand marble foyer, a chef’s kitchen with a breakfast bar, three gas fireplaces, and a two-car garage with electric car charging capabilities. Other amenities include a deck with a gazebo and a backyard with a fire pit.

4

Where: 835 Whann Ave., McLean

How much: $4,175,000

Listing agent: Laurie Mensing, Long & Foster Real Estate

Buyer’s agent: Elizabeth Conroy, Keller Williams Realty

This McLean home features six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and three half-bathrooms across nearly 9,000 square feet. A grand arched wood front door, walnut floors, and built-in shelving in multiple rooms give the space a Craftsman-style feel with a touch of luxury. In addition, there’s a screened porch with a fireplace—and a basement perfect for a golf simulator.

3

Where: 11408 Highland Farm Ct., Potomac, MD

How much: $4,500,000

Listing agent: Liz Potemra, Long & Foster Real Estate

Buyer’s agent: Anton Vanas, Long & Foster Real Estate

This house, dubbed “Paradise on the Potomac,” sports a basketball court, diamond-tiled floors, a heated pool, and a primary suite featured on HGTV’s “10 Most Romantic Bedrooms”. Other amenities include a koi pond with a waterfall and speakeasy-style basement grotto wine cellar.

2

Where: 4601 Cathedral Ave., NW

How much: $6,000,000

Listing agent: James Bell, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Russell Firestone, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

The French doors of this Wesley Heights home open to reveal 15-foot-high ceilings, a library, a nanny suite, and laundry rooms on each floor. Outside find a cabana, heated saltwater pool, fireplace, and a multi-use sports court. The property sits on the edge of Battery Kemble Park.

1

Where: 6727 Lucy Ln., McLean

How much: $8,550,000

Listing Agent: Wetherly Barker Hemeon, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s Agents: Jennifer Thornett, Washington Fine Properties

This six-bedroom, eight-and-half-bathroom house sits on one full acre in McLean and includes a pool with a waterfall, pool house, and outdoor kitchen. Inside, exposed beams and wood detailing add rustic charm. The main floor of the nearly 12,000-square-foot home includes a four-car garage, dining room with a butler’s pantry, and a kitchen with two islands. The basement has a theater room hidden behind barn doors, a full gym, and a bar.