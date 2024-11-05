5 Great Travel Deals to Book Now

Thanksgiving Made Easy

Where: Conrad Washington DC; 202-844-5900.

What’s special: A contemporary oasis in the heart of the capital, the Conrad has a soaring atrium, and floor-to-ceiling windows in the guest rooms that bring in lots of sunlight. Amenities include a 24/7 fitness center and on-site dining. The hotel is close to DC attractions and just steps from Metro.

The deal: The “Thanksgiving Retreat” package includes one night of accommodations, daily breakfast for two, and a Thanksgiving dinner for two at Estuary, its signature restaurant. Washingtonian readers also receive a complimentary bottle of prosecco, artisan chocolates, a Conrad-branded candle, and eye masks. The package starts at $399 for two. To confirm your Thanksgiving dinner, contact their reservations team and mention Washingtonian.

When: Valid for stays on Thanksgiving night, November 28, 2024.

New York, New York

Where: Kimpton Hotel Theta, New York; 212-581-7000.

What’s special: Although located in the heart of Manhattan and within walking distance to the theater district, Times Square, the Museum of Modern Art, Rockefeller Center, and the Central Park Zoo, this boutique hotel offers guests a place to relax and recharge. Amenities include complimentary evening social wine hours, the use of bikes, and no-fee pet services. On-site is a new bi-level rooftop bar and restaurant inspired by coastal Italy and a lobby coffee shop.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Exclusive Deal” includes 5 percent off the room rate and complimentary parking. Room rates start at $249. To book, click here.

When: Valid for stays through March 31, 2025.

California Wine Country

Where: Hotel Centro Sonoma Wine Country, a Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel, Rohnert Park, Calif.

What’s special: Opened in 2024, the hotel is in the heart of California wine country, close to hundreds of wineries and attractions such as Crane Creek Regional Park, Green Music Center, Sonoma Raceway, and Graton Casino.

The deal: The “Centro Wine Explorer” deal includes overnight accommodations, a bottle of wine, and a 1 PM late check-out (a $65 value). Use promo code P2.

When: Valid for stays through December 31, 2024.

Tropical Paradise

Where: Frenchman’s Reef, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; 340-249-0100.

What’s special: Set against tropical blue waters, Frenchman’s Reef offers two distinct resort experiences. Just steps from the sand is Morningstar Buoy Haus Beach Resort at Frenchman’s Reef. The 94-room hotel has four beach and poolside bars and restaurants, an infinity-edge oceanfront pool with a swim-up bar, and a health club. Meanwhile, perched on an elevated peninsula, The Westin Beach Resort & Spa at Frenchman’s Reef has 392 rooms including 28 suites, five restaurants and lounges, three ocean-view pools, a spa, a fitness studio, a kid’s club, and an adventure beach with plenty of water activities – sunset sails, snorkeling, night kayaking, and jet ski tours. Guests at either property have access to the amenities at both resorts.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Exclusive Deal” includes 20 percent off the best available room rate, daily breakfast for two, and a $150 daily resort credit. Rooms start at $389 a night. To book use corp/promo code t9851 or book via this link.

When: Book by December 31, 2024, for stays through September 30, 2025.

Texas Getaway

Where: The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park, El Paso, TX; 915-440-7666.

What’s special: Nearly 90 years old, this Art Deco landmark has been reborn as The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park. The 130-room boutique hotel melds modern comfort with historic elegance (touchscreens operate the historic elevator doors). On-site is a fitness center, the hotel’s signature restaurant Ámbar featuring elevated Mexican cuisine, Bar at Ámbar which bills itself as having the largest curated collection of agave spirits in North America, and the La Perla rooftop bar on the 17th floor offering panoramic views. Nearby sites include the El Paso Museum of Art, the Plaza Theatre, and the Abraham Chavez Theatre.

The deal: “The Great Perks of Paso” package includes overnight accommodations, a daily $30 food and beverage credit, and a 10 percent discount on the room rate. Rates start at $188 a night after the discount. To book click here.

When: Book by November 30, 2024, for stays through March 31, 2025.