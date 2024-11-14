Where to Get Thanksgiving Takeout Around DC

1248 H St., NE

Order an elaborate “Thanksgiving Fiesta” kit from Paolo Dungca’s all-day Filipino cafe on H Street, and you’ll get a choice of smoked lechon-style turkey or whole roasted duck with garlic rice, ube pandesal rolls, and buko (young coconut) pie. Kits for four to six people are $150, and pies alone go for $45. Pickup is on Wednesday, November 27.

8551 Connecticut Ave., Chevy Chase

Get a preview of this forthcoming restaurant from the team behind Nina May and Opal by picking up its Thanksgiving holiday box (prices for a la carte options vary). Choices include sunchoke velouté; gougères; sage-and-orange-brined turkey breast; and pumpkin pie—plus slices of bread for leftovers sandwiches. Pickup is on Wednesday, November 27 or Thanksgiving day.

3411 Fifth St. South, Arlington

A Thanksgiving carryout package from this popular barbecue-and-comfort-food spot goes for $325 and feeds 8 to 10 people. You get a whole smoked turkey, plus gravy, sausage stuffing, orange-ginger cranberry sauce, milk bread rolls, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, candied yams, and mac and cheese—and there are options to supplement with snacks like deviled eggs and squash-apple salad. Pickup is on Thanksgiving day.

1200 19th St., NW

Swapping expertly made peking duck in for turkey is sure to be an appealing idea for some Thanksgiving non-traditionalists, and Peter Chang’s DC restaurant gives you the chance to do exactly that. Pick up a burnished bird in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, as part of a package for four ($148) that also includes sides like dry-fried brussels sprouts, and dry pot potatoes with pork belly. Pickup is on Tuesday, November 26 and Wednesday, November 27.

974 Palmer Alley, NW

The à la carte take-home menu from chef Amy Brandwein’s modern Italian eatery encompasses everything from pumpkin raviolini and antipasti plates to gravy, pre-brined turkeys, and pappardelle kugel. Order on Tock by Sunday, November 24 for pickup on Wednesday, November 27 and Thanksgiving day.

Multiple pickup locations

Jarrad Silver’s Jewish and Mediterranean-influenced barbecue still doesn’t have its brick-and-mortar home in Bethesda. But there are several places to pick up his Thanksgiving specials like hickory-smoked Amish turkey, duck confit stuffing, braised greens, and brisket bourekas. Pickup points on Wednesday, November 27 include the Silver and Sons prep kitchen in Rockville; Pine Crest Elementary School in Silver Spring; Westbard Avenue in Bethesda; and Lost Generation Brewing Company in Northeast DC. A set dinner for eight is $360, or you can order a la carte.

3221 Mt Pleasant St., NW

The all-day, do-everything Mount Pleasant eatery is offering a la carte specials like herb-crusted turkey ($34), baked white cheddar mac ($25), honey goat cheesecake ($40), and roasted Brussels sprouts with crème fraiche dressing and togarashi peanuts ($25). There’s no set menu—just order what you need to supplement your holiday feast. Place orders by Friday, November 22 for pickup on Wednesday, November 27.

1027 Seventh St., NW

Pick up a pie from one of the region’s top chefs, Jeremiah Langhorne, at his French bistro Petite Cerise. The options evoke Langhorne’s other restaurant, the Dabney. There’s chocolate bourbon pecan ($55), apple walnut crumble ($40) and sweet potato-sorghum pie with a graham cracker crust ($35). They’ll also deliver throughout much of the DC area. Order by Thursday, November 21 for pickup Tuesday, November 26 and Wednesday, November 27.

Multiple locations

This rotisserie chicken staple—a go-to for affordable, family-sized Peruvian chicken dinners all over the DC suburbs—adds a turkey option around Thanksgiving. A $16 turkey feast comes with gravy and cranberry sauce, and two sides like fried yuca, sweet corn, plantains, mashed potatoes, or rice and beans.

927 F St., NW

The inventive new Vietnamese eatery from chef Kevin Tien will offer a $296 package for four on Thanksgiving Day. That means turkey breast with duck andouille and pho-spiced gravy; Laughing Cow cheese mashed potatoes; miso creamed spinach; roasted sweet potatoes with chili glaze; and miso sweet potato pie. Pickup is on Wednesday, November 27.

Multiple pickup locations

There’s no shortage of Thanksgiving options from this stalwart farm-to-table comfort food chain. Along with a special dine-in menu, there’s a sizable heat-and-eat takeout menu with items like spatchcocked half turkey and cornbread stuffing, plus 10 options for cakes and pies. Then there’s the ready-to-eat prix fixe to-go dinner for $47.50 per person ($22.50 for kids).

8045 Leesburg Pike, Vienna

Thanksgiving takeout dinners for six at Chris Morgan and Najmieh Batmanglij’s Persian restaurant go for $280. Expect cardamom-spiced sweet potato casserole, barberry-cranberry chutney, spatchcocked turkey, and more. You can also opt for traditional American sides like corn pudding and crispy fingerling potatoes. Order by Sunday, November 24.

1201 24th St., NW

The takeout meal at this high-end American tavern at the Park Hyatt is centered around a 12- to 14-pound turkey with ciabatta-chestnut stuffing, plus two fresh-baked loaves of bread, green-bean-and-mushroom casserole, whipped potatoes, maple-glazed yams, and apple and pumpkin pies. The meal, which feeds six to eight people, goes for $595 plus tax. Pickup is on Wednesday, November 27.

804 V St., NW

Not many vegetarian Thanksgiving offerings from restaurants are as high-end and celebratory as the at-home holiday meal from this exciting plant-based Latin American spot in Shaw. The menu, at $245 for two and $385 for four, features a vegetable Wellington with maitake mushrooms and celery-root gravy as its centerpiece. Potato purée gratin, wild rice, Brussels sprouts casserole, and pumpkin cheesecake also make appearances. Pickup is on Wednesday, November 27.

2911 District Ave., Fairfax

The catering menu at this Mosaic District kebab shop would make for a great non-traditional Thanksgiving. A package that serves eight to 12 can be customized, with choices like carrot-and-garlic havuc, mint labne, chicken shish, trumpet mushroom kebabs, turmeric rice, and apricot cake.

1207 Ninth St., NW

Thanksgiving takeout dinners from the modern comfort food establishment go for $95 and feed two, with a menu of mushroom bisque, roast turkey, cranberry relish, cornbread muffins, mushroom stuffing, Brussels sprouts, red-skin mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie. There’s even a Holiday Bake Shop array of pies—pumpkin, maple-bourbon pecan, and apple crumble. Pickup is on Wednesday, November 27 and Thanksgiving day.