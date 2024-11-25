Weddings

Candles and String Lights Illuminated the Clear-Top Tent for This Wedding Under the Stars

The wedding at the Atrium 1844 featured a “something blue” theme.

Asha, a sales and recruiting professional from India, and Daniel, an engineering technician from Baltimore, met in high school. Nine years after a first date—he took her to his family’s carnival and they spent the entire night riding rides and chatting—Daniel proposed on a surprise trip to New York City just after Christmas.

For their September wedding, they chose a “something blue” theme, designed in shades of blue, white, and gold. For an intimate touch, the pair exchanged vows privately, but had them printed on a board—which now hangs in their home—for their guests to see. At the reception, candles and string lights illuminated the clear-top tent. Espresso martinis were served as the signature cocktail at cocktail hour. In addition to an Indian ceremony the day before, Asha says they incorporated Indian elements into the wedding day with traditional lehengas worn by the bridesmaids, and some Indian dishes on the menu.

See all the details from their wedding day below.

Asha and Chandler- Thursday's Indian Ceremony
Asha and Chandler- Thursday's Indian Ceremony

The Details

Venue: Antrim 1844

Planning and design: Elle & Co.

Florist:  Floral Impressions

Desserts: Fractured Prune; Cakes Plus

Hairstylist: Chesapeake Salons

Makeup artist: Arielle Lewis Studios

Bride’s Attire: Allison Webb from Gamberdella

Groom and groomsmen’s attire: Men’s Wearhouse

Music: Mebaa Braha

Rentals: White Glove Rentals

Henna: Bhavna Naik

Videography: Paperboys 

 

