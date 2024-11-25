Candles and String Lights Illuminated the Clear-Top Tent for This Wedding Under the Stars

Asha, a sales and recruiting professional from India, and Daniel, an engineering technician from Baltimore, met in high school. Nine years after a first date—he took her to his family’s carnival and they spent the entire night riding rides and chatting—Daniel proposed on a surprise trip to New York City just after Christmas.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

For their September wedding, they chose a “something blue” theme, designed in shades of blue, white, and gold. For an intimate touch, the pair exchanged vows privately, but had them printed on a board—which now hangs in their home—for their guests to see. At the reception, candles and string lights illuminated the clear-top tent. Espresso martinis were served as the signature cocktail at cocktail hour. In addition to an Indian ceremony the day before, Asha says they incorporated Indian elements into the wedding day with traditional lehengas worn by the bridesmaids, and some Indian dishes on the menu.

See all the details from their wedding day below.

The Details

Join the conversation!