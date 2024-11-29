News & Politics

Ambassadors, Chefs, Politicos: Photos of the Best Parties Around DC

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s monthly roundup.

Written by
| Published on
Ambassadors, Chefs, Politicos: Photos of the Best Parties Around DC
David Miliband, president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee and former foreign secretary of the UK with chef/restaurateur José Andrés.
Dan About Town

About Dan About Town

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s diary of bashes, benefits, and galas.

October 7

Nailsaloon 10-Year Anniversary Bash at El Presidente

Colada Shop’s Daniella Senior, Nailsaloon’s Andréa Vieira, CNN’s Eva McKend, and Nailsaloon’s Amanda Moreno.

 

October 10

JW Marriott Washington, DC 40th-Anniversary Celebration

JW Marriott’s Bruce Rhor, Marriott International’s Michele Klarman, and Matt Felix, general manager of JW Marriott Washington, DC.

 

October 15

Argent x CAA #VotingSuitsYou Shopping Event at Argent Georgetown

Argent’s Sali Christeson and CNN’s Laura Coates.
Christine Lancman, Rachel Adler, and Ali Spiesman of Creative Artists Agency with Judee Ann Williams of CAA Sports.

 

October 18

56th Annual Meridian Ball at Meridian House

Cordell Hull, Olivia Igbokwe-Curry, and Chris Howell of Amazon Web Services.
Meridian Ball chair Deborah Lehr and Stuart Holliday of Meridian International Center.
Counselor to the President Steve Ricchetti, Mark Dumas, Amy Ricchetti, and White House social secretary Carlos Elizondo.

 

October 21

2024 Chefs for Equality at the National Building Museum

Prestige-Ledroit Distributing’s Vanessa Cominsky (left) and Alexa Jaenicke (far right) with Sarah Horvitz of Plant Wines and former DC Craft Bartenders Guild president Andrea Tateosian.
Ama co-owner and chef Johanna Hellrigl, Human Rights Campaign president Kelley Robinson, Chefs for Equality’s David Hagedorn, and Hank’s Oyster Bar owner and chef Jamie Leeds.
The Fried Rice Collective’s Danny Lee (left) and Scott Drewno (second from right) with Omakase @ Barracks Row sushi chef Aaron Hsu and Brent Kroll, owner of Maxwell Park and Pop Fizz Bar.

 

October 24

Book Celebration for Tony Blair’s On Leadership: Lessons for the 21st Century at the St. Regis

David Miliband, president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee and former foreign secretary of the UK with chef/restaurateur José Andrés, World Central Kitchen founder and chief feeding officer.
Washington Speakers Bureau’s Ryan Heil, former British prime minister Tony Blair, and New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman.
Sumi Somaskanda of BBC News with former Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin.

 

November 1

Osteria Mozza VIP Preview Party

Adrian Fenty, former DC mayor and managing general partner of MaC Venture Capital, with DC mayor Muriel Bowser.
Osteria Mozza’s Stephen Starr and Nancy Silverton.
Joshua Levine of Starr Restaurants, chef Nora Pouillon, and Osteria Mozza partner Joe Bastianich.

 

October 7

Nailsaloon 10-Year Anniversary Bash at El Presidente

Colada Shop’s Daniella Senior, Nailsaloon’s Andréa Vieira, CNN’s Eva McKend, and Nailsaloon’s Amanda Moreno.

 

October 10

JW Marriott Washington, DC 40th-Anniversary Celebration

JW Marriott’s Bruce Rhor, Marriott International’s Michele Klarman, and Matt Felix, general manager of JW Marriott Washington, DC.

 

October 15

Argent x CAA #VotingSuitsYou Shopping Event at Argent Georgetown

Argent’s Sali Christeson and CNN’s Laura Coates.
Christine Lancman, Rachel Adler, and Ali Spiesman of Creative Artists Agency with Judee Ann Williams of CAA Sports.

 

October 18

56th Annual Meridian Ball at Meridian House

Cordell Hull, Olivia Igbokwe-Curry, and Chris Howell of Amazon Web Services.
Meridian Ball chair Deborah Lehr and Stuart Holliday of Meridian International Center.
Counselor to the President Steve Ricchetti, Mark Dumas, Amy Ricchetti, and White House social secretary Carlos Elizondo.

 

October 21

2024 Chefs for Equality at the National Building Museum

Prestige-Ledroit Distributing’s Vanessa Cominsky (left) and Alexa Jaenicke (far right) with Sarah Horvitz of Plant Wines and former DC Craft Bartenders Guild president Andrea Tateosian.
Ama co-owner and chef Johanna Hellrigl, Human Rights Campaign president Kelley Robinson, Chefs for Equality’s David Hagedorn, and Hank’s Oyster Bar owner and chef Jamie Leeds.
The Fried Rice Collective’s Danny Lee (left) and Scott Drewno (second from right) with Omakase @ Barracks Row sushi chef Aaron Hsu and Brent Kroll, owner of Maxwell Park and Pop Fizz Bar.

 

October 24

Book Celebration for Tony Blair’s On Leadership: Lessons for the 21st Century at the St. Regis

David Miliband, president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee and former foreign secretary of the UK with chef/restaurateur José Andrés, World Central Kitchen founder and chief feeding officer.
Washington Speakers Bureau’s Ryan Heil, former British prime minister Tony Blair, and New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman.
Sumi Somaskanda of BBC News with former Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin.

 

November 1

Osteria Mozza VIP Preview Party

Adrian Fenty, former DC mayor and managing general partner of MaC Venture Capital, with DC mayor Muriel Bowser.
Osteria Mozza’s Stephen Starr and Nancy Silverton.
Joshua Levine of Starr Restaurants, chef Nora Pouillon, and Osteria Mozza partner Joe Bastianich.

This article appears in the December 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Dan Swartz
Dan Swartz