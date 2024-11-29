Ambassadors, Chefs, Politicos: Photos of the Best Parties Around DC

October 7
Nailsaloon 10-Year Anniversary Bash at El Presidente
October 10
JW Marriott Washington, DC 40th-Anniversary Celebration
October 15
Argent x CAA #VotingSuitsYou Shopping Event at Argent Georgetown
October 18
56th Annual Meridian Ball at Meridian House
October 21
2024 Chefs for Equality at the National Building Museum
October 24
Book Celebration for Tony Blair’s On Leadership: Lessons for the 21st Century at the St. Regis
November 1
Osteria Mozza VIP Preview Party
October 7
Nailsaloon 10-Year Anniversary Bash at El Presidente
October 10
JW Marriott Washington, DC 40th-Anniversary Celebration
October 15
Argent x CAA #VotingSuitsYou Shopping Event at Argent Georgetown
October 18
56th Annual Meridian Ball at Meridian House
October 21
2024 Chefs for Equality at the National Building Museum
October 24
Book Celebration for Tony Blair’s On Leadership: Lessons for the 21st Century at the St. Regis
November 1
Osteria Mozza VIP Preview Party
This article appears in the December 2024 issue of Washingtonian.
Join the conversation!
Share