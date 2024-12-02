Four Travel Deals for Winter

An Old Town Staycation

Where: Hotel Heron, 699 Prince St., Alexandria; 703-662-1900.

What’s special: Opened in 2024, this charming and elegant 134-room boutique hotel is in the heart of Old Town Alexandria, with its cobblestone streets and rich history. Within walking distance of the hotel, guests can visit the historic district’s many shops, tour the art galleries in the Torpedo Factory, stroll along the waterfront, or dine at any of the numerous restaurants. The renovated property is in the former George Mason Hotel building, built in 1926. The inviting multi-level lobby has a small library and chess board; the hotel also has a fitness center. The hotel’s signature restaurant, KILN, is centered around an open kitchen and glowing hearth; the chef uses locally sourced ingredients in his dishes including Virginia quail, Olde Salt oysters, and Maryland catfish. Francis Hall, a cozy cocktail bar, serves classic and reimagined drinks with hearth-roasted fruits, clarified milk punches, and locally grown herbs. Many of the wines come from Virginia.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Exclusive Deal” includes 20 percent off the room rate when booking two or more nights and dining at the chef’s counter (cost of dinner not included; it’s $145 a person for ten courses). The Chef’s Counter experience will start with complimentary welcome cocktails (one per guest). Rates start at $143 a night (before the discount). Use code WASH20 for booking a stay and mention Washingtonian when making dinner reservations.

When: Valid for a stay on Friday and Saturday night or Saturday and Sunday night, in December and January. Blackout dates apply.

California Bound

Where: The Westin Sacramento Riverfront Hotel & Spa, Sacramento, CA; 800-937-8461.

What’s special: This upscale hotel just underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation. The hotel has rainfall shower heads in the bathrooms, a 24-hour fitness center, a heated outdoor pool, a spa, and on-site Scott’s Seafood restaurant. It’s 11 miles from the airport, and close to Old Sacramento, the Sacramento Zoo, the Crocker Art Museum, and the Golden 1 Center (which hosts sports, shows, and concerts).

The deal: The “Washingtonian Great Getaways Deal” includes a 15 percent discount on the room rate, free bikes for two for four hours, and a bottle of wine from a local winery. Rates start at $211 after the discount. To book, click here.

When: Valid for stays through March 31, 2025.

Tropical Island Retreat

Where: Sonesta Resorts St. Maarten, Maho Village Maho Bay, Sint Maarten; 721-545-2115.

What’s special: Set alongside crystal-clear waters and white-sand beaches, Sonesta Resorts St. Maarten in the Dutch Caribbean offers two oceanfront, all-inclusive resorts just minutes from the airport. The adults-only Sonesta Ocean Point Resort has an infinity pool with swim-up bar, diverse dining options, and access to the Serenity Spa at the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, where guests can have treatments in the spa, by the ocean, or in the Zen Garden (which also hosts yoga classes). Meanwhile, the family-friendly Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa has a kids club, Aqua Park, a high-tech Teen Zone, an array of restaurants and bars, and is across the street from a casino. Ocean Point Resort guests can access both properties.

The deal: The “Zen Escape Massage” package includes 20 percent off two Zen Escape Massage treatments, normally priced at $150. Room rates start at $472 a night for two at the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort and $674 a night at Sonesta Ocean Point Resort. Use booking code ZenESPD25.

When: Valid for stays through January 2025.

Historic Texas

Where: Kimpton Harper, Fort Worth, TX; 817-332-7200.

What’s special: The hotel is in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards historic district. Housed in an old 1921 bank that’s a Fort Worth landmark, the hotel offers a 24th-floor lobby check-in with expansive views of the city and Texan plains. Its signature restaurant, iL Modo, features contemporary Italian fare and offers intimate pasta-making classes. Guests can explore Fort Worth’s museums, art scene, nightlife, restaurants, its incredible zoo, and the historic Stockyards—where’s there’s a weekly rodeo and twice-daily cattle drives, as well as a stockyard museum and saloons.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Reader Deal” includes 15 percent off the best available room rate, two complimentary cocktails upon arrival, complimentary parking, and a room upgrade based on availability. Rates start at $189. Click to book here.

When: Valid on stays through February 28, 2025 when booked by December 31, 2024.