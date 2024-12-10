Food  |  News & Politics

Why Does Your Latte Cost So Much?

A breakdown of what goes into a cup of coffee.

Photograph courtesy of Chris Vigilante.

If, like us, you’re a fan of the occasional afternoon latte, you may have found yourself wondering why these beverage treats seem to cost so much. With tax and a bit of a tip, you’re likely to drop $7 on a cup of milk and espresso. What’s the deal? We asked Chris Vigilante, owner of the coffee shop and roastery Vigilante Coffee Company in Hyattsville, to explain why this isn’t just a rip-off. He gave us the breakdown of his expenses to the penny.

Cost to Make

Labor

Packaging

Overhead

Milk

Coffee

You Pay

This article appears in the December 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

