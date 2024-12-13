4 Open Houses to Visit This Weekend

Whether you’re on the hunt for a starter condo, a charming townhouse, or a spacious four-bedroom home, we’ve got you covered with this week’s open house round-up. And for incoming members of the Trump administration—or other luxury buyers—we spotlight a contemporary house in Potomac with a pool and home gym.

A Foxhall Colonial

Price: $1.599 million

Where: 4711 Reservoir Rd., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3

Lot size: 0.12 acres

Listing agents: Sherif Abdalla and Kate Karafotas, Compass

Open house: Saturday, December 14, 1 PM – 3 PM and Sunday, December 15, 1 PM – 4 PM

This house on Reservoir Road boasts a open-concept layout, an upgraded kitchen, and garage parking. A fenced yard and private terrace offer ample outdoor space. On the lower level, find a guest suite equipped with its own bathroom and fireplace.

A Chevy Chase Townhouse Price: $875,000, plus a $1,169 monthly co-op fee

Where: 3504 Hamlet Pl., Unit 704

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/3

Listing agent: Melinda Estridge, Long & Foster Real Estate

Open house: Sunday, December 15, 1 PM – 3 PM Located in the Hamlet Place community, this townhouse features hardwood flooring, a wood-burning fireplace, and an en-suite bathroom in each bedroom. Outside, find a secluded stone courtyard. An Arlington Condo Price: $349,900, plus $341 monthly HOA fee

Where: 1721 Queens Ln., Unit 1-107

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1/1

Listing agent: Dan Martin, Long & Foster Real Estate

Open house: Saturday, December 14, 1 PM – 3 PM and Sunday, December 15, 1 PM – 3 PM This top-floor condo was recently renovated, featuring upgraded kitchen appliances and brand-new floors throughout. Located in Colonial Village, the condo is close to the Metro and the shops and restaurants on Wilson Boulevard. A Potomac Contemporary Price: $4.4 million

Where: 10 Nantucket Ct.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6/9

Lot size: 0.92 acres

Listing agents: Alex Martinez and Evita Martinez Montenegro, The Agency DC

Open house: Sunday, December 15, 3 PM – 5 PM Incoming Trump staffers or other luxury shoppers might be drawn to this new construction in Potomac’s Nantucket Village neighborhood. Just a few of the amenities: Luxe kitchen appliances, a home gym, and a four-car garage. Perhaps the best selling point? The backyard pool and patio.