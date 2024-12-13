Virginia

1

Where: McLean.

Bought by: Stephen Strasburg, former Washington Nationals pitcher.

Listed: $9,750,000.

Sold: $8,550,000.

Days on market: 75.

Bragging points: A Tudor-style mansion with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, three half baths, five fireplaces, an entertainment center, a gym, a pool with a recently constructed pool house, a four-car garage, and a motor court.

2

Where: McLean.

Bought by: T. Timothy Tuerff, an international-tax expert and retired partner at Deloitte Tax.

Listed: $4,375,000.

Sold: $4,175,000.

Days on market: 28.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and three half baths, with four fireplaces, an elevator, a loft, a recreation room, an exercise room, a gaming area, and two porches.

Maryland

3

Where: Potomac.

Bought by: Maria Fotiu, CEO and managing director of Cerba Research, a specialty laboratory services provider, and Michael Brooks, COO of Syneos Health, a biopharmaceutical company

Listed: $4,500,00.

Sold: $4,500,000.

Days on market: 5.

Bragging points: A 23,792-square-foot Italian-style villa with eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, three half baths, 11 fireplaces, a gym, a playroom, a heated pool and pool house, a koi pond, and a separate apartment above the three-car garage.

4

Where: Chevy Chase.

Sold by: Clive Gilmore, CEO and cofounder of the energy-management-solutions company Hanley Energy.

Listed: $3,300,000.

Sold: $3,325,000.

Days on market: 9.

Bragging points: A 1900 Mediterranean Revival house with four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, four fireplaces, a heated pool, and a pergola-covered porch.

DC

5

Where: Wesley Heights.

Sold by: Michael Sabel,CEO, executive co-chairman, and founder of the gas company Venture Global LNG, and Charlotte Sabel.

Listed: $6,200,000.

Sold: $6,000,000.

Days on market: 66.

Bragging points: A renovated 1937 house with five bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms, an in-law suite, three laundry areas, a gym, a sports court, and a heated saltwater pool with a cabana.

6

Where: Spring Valley.

Bought by: Curtis Cox and Dolly Oberoi,co-founders of the business consulting firm C2 Technologies.

Listed: $3,995,000.

Sold: $3,995,000.

Days on market: 20.

Bragging points: A brick Colonial with five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, three fireplaces, a media room, a deck, and a gazebo.

Sales information provided by Bright MLS.

This article appears in the December 2024 issue of Washingtonian.