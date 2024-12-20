Food  |  Things to Do

Where to Find New Year’s Day Lunches and Brunches Around DC

Start 2025 with a pajama party, pancakes, and $5 mimosas.



Photograph by Lia Alexi Manfredi; courtesy of Unconventional Diner.

Ring in 2025 with discounted mimosas, decadent brunches, and good-luck traditions on New Year’s Day, which falls on a Wednesday this year.

Unconventional Diner

1207 Ninth St., NW

This French/American Shaw diner serves brunch every day until 3:45 PM, and New Year’s is no exception. Nosh on buttermilk pancakes with blueberry/lavender sauce, sweet-potato shakshuka, and more. Make reservations here.

Medium Rare

3500 Connecticut Ave., NW; 3601 Fairfax Dr., Arlington; 4904 Fairmont Ave., Bethesda

Trade ugly Christmas sweaters for comfy PJs at these steakhouses’ annual pajama brunch. Compete in four categories—including best group theme and most creative jammies—to win a $100 gift card to the restaurant. $34.95 buys you bottomless mimosas, steak and eggs, and other brunch plates.

Blue Duck Tavern 

1201 24th St, NW

This farm-to-table West End dining room will serve an a la carte brunch with choices like pumpkin-cheesecake waffles, duck confit hash, and brown-butter pancakes with pralines. Reserve here.

Elle

3221 Mount Pleasant St., NW

Get breakfast—guava turnovers, housemade bagels—to stay or go at this Mount Pleasant cafe/dining room. Or, book a table for a tempeh burger and a beer at lunch.

Bayou Bakery

1515 N. Courthouse Rd., Arlington

Brunch runs from 8 AM to 4 PM at David Guas’s Courthouse bakeshop. The Louisiana native’s kitchen will dish out Hoppin’ John plates for good luck, with black-eyed peas, bacon-braised collards, and rice. There are discounted cocktails like $6 mimosas and $10 bloodies.

Tavern at Ivy City Smokehouse

1356 Okie St., NE


Sugar-cured salmon “candy” is on the smoked fish board at Ivy City Smokehouse. Photograph by Scott Suchman

Order one of our food team’s favorite daytime dishes—a bagel board with an assortment of fish that’s been smoked in-house—or sample some of the best crabcakes and simply prepared seafood in town. Reservations are available starting at noon. Sister restaurant the Point (2100 Second St., SW) will put out a $50 per person brunch buffet with $5 mimosas.

Le Diplomate

1601 14th St., NW

Le Diplomate’s double cheeseburger. Photograph by Danny Kim.

Le Dip’s brunch starts early at 9:30 AM, and the expansive menu includes plates like poached eggs basquaise with prosciutto and polenta, escargots with garlic-parsley butter, smash burgers, and seafood towers. Reserve here. Union Market sister restaurant Pastis (1323 Fourth St., NE) is also open for brunch.

El Presidente

1255 Union St., NE

Along with its usual brunch items (breakfast burritos; torrejas with candied pecans) Stephen Starr’s Union Market Mexican spot will offer a New Year’s Day special–short rib chilaquiles in guajillo sauce. Make a reservation here.

St. Anselm

1250 Fifth St., NE

Brunch at Stephen Starr’s Union Market steakhouse showcases hearty plates like grilled ham with redeye gravy and Denver omelets. On New Year’s Day, it will follow the Southern tradition of serving black-eyed peas for good luck. Reserve here.

Petite Cerise

1027 Seventh St., NW

Inside Petite Cerise. Photo courtesy of Petite Cerise.

Chef Jeremiah Langhorne will serve an a la carte menu from 9 AM to 3 PM at his sunny French restaurant in Shaw. Go for the foie gras beignets. Reservations are available here.

Residents Cafe 

1306 18th St., NW

Dupont’s chic, seasonally decorated spot is serving a brunch menu that includes Turkish eggs with labne, feta, and pickled tomatoes; bourbon-caramel pancakes; and plenty of espresso martinis.

dLena

476 K St., NW

Looking for a bottomless option? Richard Sandoval’s Mount Vernon Triangle Mexican restaurant will serve unlimited rounds of ceviche, tacos, huevos rancheros, and more until 3 PM. Drinks include three types of mimosa, a michelada, and a Bloody Maria.






