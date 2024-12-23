PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in November

10

Where: 1611 16th St., NW



How much: $5,260,000

Listing agent: Bowen Billups, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty



Buyer’s agent: Tim Barley, Barley & Barley Real Estate

This Gothic Revival church was designed by the English architect H. Langford Warren, and its construction between 1894 and 1896 was supervised by Paul J. Pelz, the architect behind the Library of Congress. Sold because the congregation moved, the building features custom stained glass windows—some of which were made by Tiffany and Co.—and 44-foot vaulted ceilings. The listing came with plans for a condo conversion designed by Bonstra Haresign.

9

Where: 1352 28th St., NW

How much: $5,300,000

Listing agent: Michael Heinen, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Michael Rankin, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Built in 1810, and the former home of renowned architect Hugh Newell Jacobsen—who designed Jackie Kennedy’s home in Martha’s Vineyard—this Georgetown house was renovated in 2022. It includes five bedrooms and four and a half baths, a custom kitchen, and a gated courtyard surrounded by holly trees.

8

Where: 3516 Newark St., NW

How much: $5,800,000

Listing agent: Katherine Buckley, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Margot Wilson, Washington Fine Properties

This 1908 house in Cleveland Park features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, three fireplaces, and a fenced-in backyard with a pool. And it offers easy access to Rosedale Conservancy, a public park.

7

Where: 3901 52nd St., NW

How much: $5,850,000

Listing agent: Robert Hryniewicki, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Michael Rankin, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This newly constructed 7,800-square-foot Spring Valley house spans four levels, all connected by an elevator. It features seven bedrooms, seven baths, and a luxury kitchen with a marble island and butler’s pantry. A family room with a fireplace opens onto a patio and backyard garden.

6

Where: 3210 Scott Pl., NW

How much: $6,400,000

Listing agent: Michael Rankin, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Karina Corell-Mallona, Washington Fine Properties

After undergoing a full renovation, this midcentury house in Georgetown boasts a chef’s kitchen with a quartz countertop, Miele appliances, and a marble-inlaid foyer. Each of the four bedrooms includes an en-suite bathroom. Outside, find a grilling space, pool, and putting green.

5

Where: 7167 Old Dominion Dr., McLean

How much: $6,500,000

Listing agent: Mark McFadden, Compass

Buyer’s agent: Cameron McFadden, Compass

This eight-acre McLean estate, called Elmwood, was previously owned by journalist Roger Mudd. A 5,595-square-foot 1905 farmhouse and addition boasts wrap-around porches and seven bedrooms. The property also includes a separate log cabin and other outbuildings; the grounds are landscaped with mature pine trees and azalea bushes.

4

Where: 1418 Kirby Rd., McLean

How much: $6,900,000

Listing agent: Samer Kuraishi, The ONE Street Company of Samson

Buyer’s agent: Theresa Valencic, Long & Foster Realty

Constructed by Artisan Builders, this McLean estate features a two-sided fireplace in the family room and a cozy breakfast nook. The lower level is dedicated to entertaining, with a bar, wine cellar, media room, gym, and a second two-sided fireplace. Outside, find a heated pool.

3

Where: 633 River Bend Rd., Great Falls

How much: $7,100,000

Listing agent: Ronald Mangas Jr., TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Tracy Shively, Douglas Elliman of Metro DC

Renovated in 2023 by the Building Group, this Great Falls estate, sited on five acres, features a double grand staircase, billiards room, and sauna, in addition to six bedrooms and eight and a half baths. Outdoor amenities include a pool with waterfalls, a fireplace, and a private apple orchard.

2

Where: 9641 Georgetown Pike, Great Falls

How much: $9,800,000

Listing agent: Piper Gioia Yerks, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Piper Gioia Yerks, Washington Fine Properties



Called the Château de Lumière, or castle of light, this 24,000-square-foot Great Falls estate boasts grand chandeliers, a sauna, indoor basketball court, and glass mosaic, marble, and brick finishes throughout. Constructed by the Building Group, it was owned by Saudi Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud, who now serves as the Saudi Arabian minister of defense.

1

Where: 36987 Mountville Rd., Middleburg

How much: $15,500,000

Listing Agent: John Coles, Thomas and Talbot Estate Properties, Inc.

Buyer’s Agents: Debra Meighan, Washington Fine Properties

Called Bolinvar, this 325-acre estate includes a 10,629-square-foot circa 1925 stone mansion with a gated entrance and seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a wine cellar, tap room, and outdoor heated pool. The property includes equestrian facilities, including a stone stable for horses and two apartments.