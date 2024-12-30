4 Exclusive Travel Deals

Miami Beach Bound

Where: Hilton Cabana Miami Beach Resort, Miami Beach, FL; 305-864-6261.

What’s special: This hotel—built in 1951 in Miami Modern or “MiMo” style—sits north of South Beach and overlooks the Atlantic Ocean. It offers guests two ocean-view outdoor pools (one is on the roof), complimentary two-hour bike rentals on the promenade, and paddleboarding in the Atlantic Ocean. There’s easy access to restaurants, entertainment, and nightlife.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Exclusive Deal” includes 20 percent off the best available room rate, 50 percent off overnight parking, and 50 percent off resort fees. Rates start at $172. To book, click here.

When: Book by April 1, 2025, for trips through April 30, 2025.

More Florida Sunshine

Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton Deerfield Beach Resort & Spa, Deerfield Beach, FL; 954-426-0478.

What’s special: An all-suite resort, this Embassy Suites is located between Boca and Fort Lauderdale on the Atlantic Ocean, 40 miles north of Miami Beach. The hotel features a spa, fitness center, its Beach Terrace Restaurant with ocean views and Caribbean cuisine, a grab-and-go convenience store with coffee and snacks, and an outdoor pool.

The deal: Guests receive a complimentary two-hour bike rental, free made-to-order breakfast, and a complimentary evening reception at Beach Terrace Restaurant. Washingtonian readers also get 20 percent off the best available room rate, 50 percent off overnight parking, and 50 percent off resort fees. Rates start at $180. To book, click here.

When: Book by April 1, 2025, for trips through April 31, 2025.

On Florida’s West Coast

Where: The Perry Hotel Naples, Naples, FL; 239-423-9000.

What’s special: Opened on December 11, 2024, The Perry Hotel Naples has 160 rooms and features ground-level and rooftop pools, a seventh-floor open-air rooftop bar and restaurant with panoramic views, a fitness center, coffee bar, and a tapas restaurant. The hotel faces the Cocohatchee River, with direct channel access to the Gulf of Mexico, Wiggins State Park, and a riverwalk journey through a nature conservation area to a waterfront pier for water sports and excursions. There are nearby restaurants, shops, and excursions, including fishing trips, and dolphin and sunset cruises.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Exclusive Deal” includes 20 percent off your room rate (with a minimum two-night stay), a complimentary bottle of bubbly, and a complimentary room upgrade based on availability. Restrictions and blackout dates apply. The first night’s deposit is required for all confirmed bookings. (The deposit is fully refundable if a 72-hour cancellation notice is given.) Prices start at $239. To book, click here. Use promo code WRD012025.

When: Book by February 28, 2025, for stays through December 20, 2025.

Staying Close to Home

Where: Arlo Hotel Washington DC, 222 G St., NW; 202-737-7000.

What’s special: Newly opened, this hotel is in the restored Romanesque Revival-style Harrison Apartment Building, which was built in 1888. The location puts guests near the National Mall and its museums and monuments, Union Station, the Convention Center, dining, shopping, and Capital One Arena. The hotel has its signature restaurant, Arrels, featuring new takes on Spanish classics; Bodega by Arrels for breakfast, lunch, and grab-and-go options; and Art DC, a year-round rooftop venue for dining and handcrafted cocktails.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Exclusive Deal” includes 25 percent off the standard room rate, a complimentary room upgrade based on availability, and a $15 food and beverage credit. Prices start at $178. To book, click here and use the code Washingtonian.

When: Valid for stays through March 31, 2025.