Maryland

1

Where: Potomac.

Sold by: Robert Ourisman Jr., CEO and president of Ourisman Automotive Group.

Listed: $4,995,000.

Sold: $4,700,000.

Days on market: 175.

Bragging points: A 12,000-square-foot Georgian estate on two and a half acres, with seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, three half baths, seven fireplaces, a conservatory, a 40-foot-long heated pool, a courtyard with a waterfall and pond, a guesthouse, and 13 garage bays.

2

Where: Potomac.

Sold by: Kentavious Tannell Caldwell-Pope, former Washington Wizards shooting guard.

Listed: $5,500,000.

Sold: $5,000,000.

Days on market: 342.

Bragging points: A 13,400-square-foot mansion with six bedrooms, six bathrooms, two half baths, an elevator, a playroom, a fitness center, a heated pool, a sports court, and an outdoor kitchen.

3

Where: Bethesda.

Bought by: Jennifer L. Bragg, a partner at Latham & Watkins, and Jonathan P. Jarow,CEO and founder of the consulting firm FDA Solutions.

Listed: $3,295,000.

Sold: $3,350,000.

Days on market: 10.

Bragging points: Built in 2015, with six bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, two fireplaces, a home theater, a porch with motorized retractable screens, and a two-car garage.

4

Where: Potomac.

Bought by: Kayvon and Nadira Sarmadi, owners of Sarmadi Brothers Men’s Shop.

Listed: $3,395,000.

Sold: $3,250,000.

Days on market: 111.

Bragging points: Built in 2000 on two acres, with seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two half baths, three fireplaces, a fitness center, a pool and spa, a playground, and an apartment above a six-car garage.

Virginia

5

Where: Leesburg.

Bought by: Marcus Treiber and Eryn Appell, executives at the IT and technology-­solutions firm EMT Holdings.

Listed: $2,800,000.

Sold: $2,800,000.

Days on market: 1.

Bragging points: An 1850 Colonial-style mansion on six and a half acres, with six bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, four fireplaces, a pool and spa, and a four-car garage.

DC

6

Where: Palisades.

Sold by: Graham Wisner, a painter and former lawyer, and Rania Hanano, a screenwriter and producer.

Listed: $5,700,000.

Sold: $5,200,000.

Days on market: 84.

Bragging points: Built in 2013, with five bedrooms, five bathrooms, three half baths, 19-foot-high ceilings, a wine cellar, a media room, a home gym, a heated pool, and a Japanese-­style garden.

7

Where: Cleveland Park.

Sold by: Frank G. Laprade III, chief enterprise-­services officer and chief of staff to the CEO at Capital One, and Tamara Clarke.

Listed: $7,250,000.

Sold: $7,000,000.

Days on market: 22.

Bragging points: A renovated 1896 house with seven bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, four fireplaces, a home-theater system, a gym, a backyard fire pit, and a saltwater pool.

Sales information provided by Bright MLS.

This article appears in the January 2025 issue of Washingtonian.