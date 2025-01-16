9 Creative Fitness and Wellness Classes to Try Around DC

You can mix up your fitness routine with animal-friendly exercise classes, sound-soothing meditation sessions, or a nature hike. Here’s a list of some fun workouts and wellness sessions for the new year:

Thursday, January 16

3313 Arlington Blvd. Arlington

Are you ready for ‘doga?’ You can practice mostly-seated yoga poses with a liter of adorable rescue puppies at Faith Lutheran Church to help benefit A Cat and Dog’s Friend Rescue. The attending furry friends will eventually be available for adoption ($50).

Friday, January 24

1301 Ninth St., NW

This wellness night at The Urban Grape wine store is a refreshing exercise option for those celebrating Dry (or Damp) January. Yoga instructor Ali Nettles will guide participants through a 75-minute stretching session in the private tasting room followed by a tasting of nonalcoholic beverages ($35).

Saturday, January 25

847 S. Pickett St. Alexandria

Pump up your muscles with E60 teachers at this Alexandria brewery. Trainers will lead you through a tummy-trimming total body workout that will help you break a sweat. After the session, cheer your achievement with classmates at the brewery ($10).

Saturday, January 25

905 U St., NW

Have an active girls’ day at an introductory aerial wellness workshop where you’ll learn flipping and hanging techniques using fabrics. After you learn some new gravity-defying skills, mingle with other participants over charcuterie and drinks ($50).

Saturday, February 1

317 Hooffs Run Dr., Alexandria

Lost Boy Cider is adding a bit of fluff to their happy hour. Next month, bring your own mat and towel to a guided love-filled mediation with bunnies. Hoppy Hour is a 45-minute bunny-petting experience, and a post-practice drink to support House Rabbit Society of Maryland/DC/Nova ($35).

Saturday, February 15 and Sunday, February 16

3313 Arlington Blvd., Arlington

Goat cuddles and casual stretching are highlights of Faith Lutheran Church’s indoor yoga class. Goats from Walnut Creek Farm will be there to roam, climb, and interact with yoga participants during the one-hour class. ($40)

Sunday, February 23

3550 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Tap into your creative side at a mixed-media expressive art workshop at the Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington. Over a span of three hours, participants are encouraged to use their whole body to make art, and to track their emotional responses while they draw, paint, and collage ($75).

Sunday, February 23

401 F St. NW

Join an all-level guided yoga flow class in the National Building Museum’s Great Hall led by instructor Beth Wolfe. Bend and stretch under the hall’s giant 75-foot-tall Corinthian columns, while taking in the calming multi-sensory sound experience created by Liat Pisco featuring a gong, ocean drum, chimes, and crystal bowls ($30).

Saturday, March 15

3221 Mt. Pleasant St., NW

Go an adventurous hike through Rock Creek Park trails with teaching artist and yoga instructor Kristen Zory King. Along the 2.5-mile walk there will be pauses to share poems with one another, and practice creative journaling ($20).

