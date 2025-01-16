9 Creative Fitness and Wellness Classes to Try Around DC

You can mix up your fitness routine with animal-friendly exercise classes, sound-soothing meditation sessions, or a nature hike. Here’s a list of some fun workouts and wellness sessions for the new year:
Puppy Yoga
Thursday, January 16
3313 Arlington Blvd. Arlington
Are you ready for ‘doga?’ You can practice mostly-seated yoga poses with a liter of adorable rescue puppies at Faith Lutheran Church to help benefit A Cat and Dog’s Friend Rescue. The attending furry friends will eventually be available for adoption ($50).
Wellness Night at The Urban Grape
Friday, January 24
1301 Ninth St., NW
This wellness night at The Urban Grape wine store is a refreshing exercise option for those celebrating Dry (or Damp) January. Yoga instructor Ali Nettles will guide participants through a 75-minute stretching session in the private tasting room followed by a tasting of nonalcoholic beverages ($35).
E60 Fitness Pop-Up Class at Aslin Beer Co
Saturday, January 25
847 S. Pickett St. Alexandria
Pump up your muscles with E60 teachers at this Alexandria brewery. Trainers will lead you through a tummy-trimming total body workout that will help you break a sweat. After the session, cheer your achievement with classmates at the brewery ($10).
Flipping in Fabrics
Saturday, January 25
905 U St., NW
Have an active girls’ day at an introductory aerial wellness workshop where you’ll learn flipping and hanging techniques using fabrics. After you learn some new gravity-defying skills, mingle with other participants over charcuterie and drinks ($50).
Meditation With Bunnies at Lost Boy Cider
Saturday, February 1
317 Hooffs Run Dr., Alexandria
Lost Boy Cider is adding a bit of fluff to their happy hour. Next month, bring your own mat and towel to a guided love-filled mediation with bunnies. Hoppy Hour is a 45-minute bunny-petting experience, and a post-practice drink to support House Rabbit Society of Maryland/DC/Nova ($35).
Goat Yoga
Saturday, February 15 and Sunday, February 16
3313 Arlington Blvd., Arlington
Goat cuddles and casual stretching are highlights of Faith Lutheran Church’s indoor yoga class. Goats from Walnut Creek Farm will be there to roam, climb, and interact with yoga participants during the one-hour class. ($40)
Art & Wellness Mixed Media Exploration Workshop
Sunday, February 23
3550 Wilson Blvd., Arlington
Tap into your creative side at a mixed-media expressive art workshop at the Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington. Over a span of three hours, participants are encouraged to use their whole body to make art, and to track their emotional responses while they draw, paint, and collage ($75).
Yoga + Sound Experience
Sunday, February 23
401 F St. NW
Join an all-level guided yoga flow class in the National Building Museum’s Great Hall led by instructor Beth Wolfe. Bend and stretch under the hall’s giant 75-foot-tall Corinthian columns, while taking in the calming multi-sensory sound experience created by Liat Pisco featuring a gong, ocean drum, chimes, and crystal bowls ($30).
Poetry Hike
Saturday, March 15
3221 Mt. Pleasant St., NW
Go an adventurous hike through Rock Creek Park trails with teaching artist and yoga instructor Kristen Zory King. Along the 2.5-mile walk there will be pauses to share poems with one another, and practice creative journaling ($20).