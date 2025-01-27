An Intimate, Tea-Inspired Wedding in Georgetown

Sarah, an education researcher from Boston, and Tony, an attorney from Montgomery County, met on the dating app Coffee Meets Bagel a few months after Sarah moved to DC. They got to know one another over tea at Teaism in Dupont Circle. Three years later, they designed a ring together using Sarah’s grandmother’s diamond, and Tony proposal on a hike in Great Falls Park in a secluded spot overlooking the Potomac River.

For their April wedding, they wanted an intimate, elegant dinner party theme. Sarah’s twin brother officiated the ceremony, and after they said “I do,” Sarah and Tony say they were whisked away to a private room filled with candles, plus hors d’oeuvres and drinks, to enjoy a few private moments together and exchange longer, more personal vows before joining their friends and family outside on the terrace for cocktail hour. The guest list included just 56 loved ones who sat at two long tables for dinner, and for decor, a color scheme of hunter green, black, white, gold, and dusty rose, and plenty of white candles to contrast the brick inside the venue. One more special touch: At the escort wall, along with their seating assignment, each guest got a satchel of one of the newlywed’s favorite teas from Harney & Sons Paris.

See the details from their big day below.

The Details

