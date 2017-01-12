Just in Time for the Women’s March, a DC Pop-Up With Fierce Pantsuits

You may be a fan of the Pantsuit Nation movement, but that doesn’t necessarily make killer pantsuits any easier for women to find. Enter Argent, a women’s workwear brand that’s focused on outfitting women to “push the envelope and take their seat at the table.”

The brand is popping up at the Logan Circle Shinola store starting January 12. This isn’t the first time the Detroit-based watch and leather goods company has welcomed Argent into their space; the DC pop-up follows a similar pop-up at a San Francisco Shinola location.

“Since our launch, Shinola has collaborated with artists, creatives, designers and makers we respect and we feel embody the spirit of innovation, quality and community,” says Shinola CMO Bridget Russo. “Argent is reinventing how women dress for work. They are building a wonderful community of strong women around their brand, so we were excited to partner with them again for a pop-up in our DC flagship.”

The timing for a pop-up with a clothing brand that puts an emphasis on supporting women couldn’t be more perfect as DC prepares to host the Women’s March on Washington on January 21. With well-cut blazers and trousers, there’s nothing frumpy about the Argent pantsuits.

“Women face a number of challenges in the workplace and it’s insane that navigating the dress code continues to be one of them,” says Argent co-founder Sali Christen. “We have set out to arm them with clothes that are not only office appropriate, but stylish, functional and quality, in an effort to make them feel at their best.”

Ready to purchase your own pantsuit? The two-month pop-up will be open at 1631 14th St., NW Monday through Saturday from 11 AM to 8 PM and on Sundays from 11 AM to 7 PM.

Planning to attend the Women's March? Share this on Facebook!