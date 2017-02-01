10 Last-Minute Pieces of Super Bowl Party Décor You Can Still Get on Amazon

No one need know you put off those Super Bowl party preparations until the very last minute.
1. Show your team pride during a rousing game of corn hole:
(And don’t forget beanbags with your team’s logo!)
2. This cake decorating kit will make your guests think you’re oh-so-sweet:
For additional ambiance add these little football candles!
3. If you’re #teamcupcake, try these adorable toppers instead:
4. How about this classy statue as a centerpiece?
5. Make your life easy with this Super Bowl table spread kit:
6. For a sophisticated vibe, try these football lanterns:
7. Let guests spear their veggies and weenies with these festive toothpicks:
8. What better place for your beverages to chill than in this inflatable football field?
9. Don’t forget to decorate yourself with these temporary tattoos!
10. For a cute twist, how about these fun NFL photo booth accessories?