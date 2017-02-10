Whether you’re buying them for your sweetheart, your friends, or just for yourself, here’s a list of some of the tastiest Valentine’s Day treats from local shops and bakeries.

Buttercream Bakeshop

1250 Ninth St., NW

Pastry chef Tiffany MacIsaac makes eye-catching (and delicious) treats year-round, and her Valentine’s collection is no different. Offerings range from a group-friendly sugar cookie cake hand-painted with XOs to “be mine” cupcakes and hilarious, television-themed “boyfriend brownies.”

Order details: Pre-order online, or drop by the shop for a limited collection, Feb. 10 to 14. One-day delivery is available in DC with advance orders.

749 Eighth St., SE

The popular doughnut shop is dishing up Valentine’s Day boxes with style. Pick between boxes of chocolates (a half-dozen) or a dozen mini doughnuts glazed in Valentine’s colors and stenciled with messages of love. Both come with a ribbon, personalized note, and a rose from local flower specialist, UrbanStems.

Order details: Order online Feb. 11 to 14, and pick up at either the Capitol Hill or Georgetown storefronts.

Georgetown Cupcake

3301 M St., NW

Baking duo Katherine Kallinis Berman and Sophie Kallinis LaMontagne are bringing a killer Valentine’s assortments to their flagship shop. Offerings include the Valentine’s Heart Dozen, featuring holiday-inspired flavors like Strawberry Lava Fudge and Chocolate Squared, and the Hugs & Kisses Dozen with vanilla and baby pink vanilla buttercream cupcakes covered in Valentine’s candy.

Order details: Order online or via the Georgetown Cupcake App for pick-up, delivery, or overnight nationwide shipping.

Sticky Fingers

1370 Park Rd., NW

Washington’s favorite vegan bakery has an array of treats perfect for V-Day, from four-inch cakes in chocolate-raspberry and vanilla-raspberry to “smackers,” the beloved chocolate-covered peanut butter balls.

Order details: Online ordering is available only for in-store pick up, now through Feb. 14 or while supplies last. A 48 hours notice is required.

Buzz Bakeshop

818 N. Quincy St./Wilson Blvd., Arlington; 901 Slaters Ln., Alexandria

The Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s Virginia bakery has a full menu of festive gifts for the holiday. Grab some heart-shaped shortbread cookies dipped in vanilla royal icing, red velvet whoopie pies, or hot cocoa packages with heart-shaped marshmallows.

Order details: To order, call 703-600-2899 or send an email to buzz@buzzbakeshop.com. Orders must be placed at least 48 hours in advance.

Centrolina

974 Palmer Alley NW

The restaurant’s new executive pastry chef Caitlin Dysart (previously 2941) has whipped up some special offerings for Valentine’s Day at the adjoining Italian market in CityCenterDC. Look for rum-hazelnut, pistachio-rose ,and banana-caramel truffles available in 3-piece and 6-piece boxes.

Order details: Items should be ordered at the market or by phone 48 hours in advance of pickup. There may also be items ready-to-buy at the market in limited quantities.

RareSweets

963 Palmer Alley NW

Pastry chef and owner Meredith Tomason has crafted a special Valentine’s Day menu. Serenade your sweetheart with “love song cookies”: chocolate shortbread with royal icing and romantic lyrics piped on top. Grab a breakfast in bed kit with your choice of ready-bake cinnamon rolls or buttermilk biscuits, a bag of La Colombe coffee beans or a jar of signature RareSweets hot cocoa, and two mugs.

Order details: Treats are available now through Feb. 14, and special orders must be placed by Feb. 10. To place an order, call 202-499-0077.

Colada Shop and Ice Cream Jubilee

Colada Shop at 1405 T St., NW; Ice Cream Jubilee at 1407 T St., NW

Have your cake and drink it too with this joint effort to make Valentine’s Day even sweeter. New 14th Street neighbors Colada Shop and Ice Cream Jubilee have teamed up for two treats: tres leches ice cream—a dark rum ice cream with pieces of Colada Shop’s tres leches cake and a cinnamon condensed milk swirl—and Colada love affogato, a variation of the traditional coffee-based dessert.

Order details: Treats are available from Feb. 9 to Feb. 14 at each store’s respective location.

Via Umbria

1525 Wisconsin Ave., NW

If your Valentine loves Italian food and dish ware, this Umbrian market in Georgetown could be a one-stop-shop for sweets and gifts. Co-owner Bill Menard makes bacci, Italian chocolate-and-hazelnut “kisses,” which are wrapped in love notes and sold by the box. He’s also hosting a bacci-making class on February 12.

