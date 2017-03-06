5 Times D.C. United Embarrassed New York

DC vs. NY since 1996: 43(w)–30(l)–14(d). Here are five of our most memorable victories:
-
October 1996
In the first Eastern Conference semifinal, DC prevails over the NY Red Bulls (then known as the NY/NJ MetroStars) with a penalty kick in the 89th minute of play. Our greatest rivalry is born.
-
April 1997
With two minutes left in our home opener, a DC fan shoots a bottle rocket across the field and hits the NY equipment manager in the face. Okay, not so classy, but surely the loyalist didn’t mean to hurt anyone.
-
July 2004
Fan favorite Jaime Moreno returns to DC after a quick stint with NY and humiliates his former squad when he steals the ball from their goalkeeper and rolls it past him into the net. The northerners are destroyed, 6–2.
-
April 2006
After scoring at Giants Stadium in NY, DC forward Alecko Eskandarian runs to the bench, takes a swig of Red Bull, and spits it out in comedic disgust. To NY’s great pleasure, MLS fines him $250.
-
November 2012
Roughly 350 DC fans go north, but the match is postponed due to snow. Our squad storms the stands to thank fans, while NY doesn’t acknowledge theirs. When the teams eventually go head to head, guess who wins.
- This article appears in the March 2017 issue of Washingtonian.
