7 Weekday Brunch Spots For Your Best Day Off

Hello, Friday funday.
Written by | Published on
Pearl Dive dishes up its catfish po' boy for Friday brunch. Photograph by Scott Suchman

You don’t need to wait for the weekend for brunch at these eateries, which offer eggs and bottomless drink deals on weekdays.

Pearl Dive
1612 14th St., NW
Restaurateur Jeff Black’s Gulf Coast-inspired oyster house dishes up brunch on Friday. In addition to the full raw bar, try dishes like po’ boys, eggs Pontchartrian (a seafood Benedict with crawfish, crab, and spicy hollandaise), and pork belly huevos rancheros. Tables can order bottomless mimosas with fresh orange or grapefruit juices for $20, or opt for a la carte brunch cocktails. Friday through Sunday.

Cafe Saint-Ex 
1847 14th St., NW
Mimosas go for just $1 after your first glass ($10), so brunch here guarantees a Friday funday. New chef Joel Hatton (formerly of 1905 and Kafe Leopold) serves southern-leaning dishes like a fried green tomato Benedict with ham or crab cakes, homemade biscuits, and a buffalo cauliflower po’ boy. Friday through Sunday.

Baba 
2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington
It’s like Sunday every day at this Arlington cafe, which serves brunch on weekdays from 8 AM to 3 PM (9:30 AM start on weekends). Mimosas and bloody Marys go for $5, or you can get creative with cocktails like a La Colombe martini mixed with espresso and vodka. Try dishes like smoked salmon Benedict or homemade croissants. Later hours bring more of a bar vibe. Daily.

DC Harvest 
517 H St., NE
This locavore spot on H Street offers an extensive Friday brunch lineup—plus lunch options and a kid’s menu. We’re fans of the scrambles with organic eggs, veggies, and lamb sausage. For a splurge, try the wood-smoked bacon doughnut or grilled steak and potato hash. Bottomless mimosas go for $20, and Marys $25. Friday through Sunday.

Commissary 
1443 P St., NW
Start the week right with this Logan Circle cafe’s “bottomless Mondays.” Free-flowing mimosas and Marys are just $15 from 8 AM to 4 PM. If you’re imbibing early, better pad the stomach with items from the all-day menu like huevos rancheros or bagels and lox. Mondays (all-day breakfast/brunch menu offered daily).

Silver
3404 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 7150 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda
The Silver Diner’s sleeker sibling isn’t too fancy for all-day breakfast and brunch. Both the brasseries in Bethesda and Cathedral Heights serve classics like pancakes and Amish egg omelets, plus cheffy dishes like  “deluxe toasts” topped with avocado and smoked salmon. It’s a good spot for groups, even picky ones; menus are clearly labeled with icons for dishes that are gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, low-fat, and low-cholesterol—plus a special “kids live well” label for child-friendly dishes under 600 calories. Daily.

The Royal
501 Florida Ave., NW
LeDroit Park’s neighborhood cafe runs morning through late-night, with tasty Latin-influenced eats and drinks at all hours. Go early for breakfast sandwiches, homemade guava pastries, and arepas stuffed with eggs and cheese. An afternoon/evening menu kicks in at noon, and happy hour starts early at 3 PM (noon on Mondays). Daily.

Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

