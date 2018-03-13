Things to Do

The DC club brings go-go back to U Street and celebrates eight years of local dance music.
Written by
U Street Music Hall is celebrating eight years of dance music with a weeklong series of shows.

In 2010, DJ and music producer Will Eastman opened his no-frills underground dance club in the U Street corridor. His criteria: no bottle service, no velvet rope, and no dress code—just affordable prices and world-class dance music.

This week, the dance club is celebrating its eighth anniversary with an eclectic lineup of go-go, hip-hop, and house performances at three venues—U Street Music Hall, 9:30 Club’s Backbar, and Ten Tigers Parlour. Highlights include DC emcee and producer Oddisee on Wednesday, a party called Moombahton Massive on Friday, and English DJ Nightmares on Wax on Sunday night.

Eastman has collaborated with veteran go-go promoters Becky Marcus and Lisa White to bring DC groups like Rare Essence, Junkyard Band, and Trouble Funk—who kicked off the anniversary shows Sunday night—back to U Street.

“We’re just trying to keep the music in the U Street Corridor as progressive and cutting-edge as possible, while giving a nod to the significant figures in the DC music community,” Eastman says. “Our goal is to keep the good music flowing in our neighborhood.”

The club will have drink specials on Saturday, March 17, its anniversary night, and will continue its “Go-Go Returns to U Street” series with an Experience Unlimited show next month.

Tickets for the shows are sold here, and concertgoers can prepare with an anniversary Spotify playlist put together by the club; ustreetmusichall.com; $5-$30.

Elliot joined Washingtonian in January 2018. An alum of Villanova University, he grew up in the Philadelphia area before moving to Syracuse to pursue a master’s in journalism. His work has also appeared on Syracuse.com, TheAtlantic.com, and Catholicnews.com. He lives in Eckington.

