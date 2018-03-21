Food

Restaurants and pop-ups serving delicious noodle soups, from pork-heavy tonkotsu to veggie bowls.
Daikaya's delicious veggie ramen (plus: you can always add pork). Photograph by Scott Suchman

Daikaya 
705 6th St., NW
Go for Sapporo-style, wok-seared ramen at this high-energy shop near the Verizon Center that’s always packed (though stools turn over quickly). Our favorites: spicy miso, nutty mugi-miso, and a stellar vegetarian—don’t forget the “spice bomb” on all for extra heat. Review

Bantam King 
501 G St., NW
Chicken ramen is the specialty of sister ramen shop to Daikaya and Haikan. We’re fans of the spicy miso bowls—but go ahead and splurge on fiery chicken dumplings and rice drizzled with butter and poultry drippings (or if you’re really hungry, fried chicken). Review

Toki Underground 
1234 H St., NE
Hearty, pork-based ramen soups are the signature of this funky little H Street Northeast eatery tucked above The Pug (now serving a limited Toki menu as well). Kimchi ramen is one of our top picks. We’re also fans of the curry chicken and vegan soups for a bacon break, plus dan dan mien (broth-less noodle bowls). Review

Momofuku CCDC ramen best ramen DC.
Momofuku’s ramen turns soup into an event. Photograph by Scott Suchman.

Momofuku CCDC 
1090 I St., NW
David Chang’s CityCenterDC restaurant is intentionally ditching ramen thanks to a big menu shakeup from the celebrity chef. But! Devotees can still order the classic pork ramen at lunch, and (ssshhh) off-menu at dinner. Review

Haikan
805 V St., NW
Haikan exudes cool with a mod indoor-outdoor space and fusion-minded “nibblings” such as mapo-tofu poutine. Delicate shoyu or spicy vegetable ramen are our top picks for soup. Review

Sakuramen 
2441 18th St., NW
This Adams Morgan ramen shop isn’t super traditional. Sacrilegious as it sounds, the Monterey Jack that melts into the DC miso bowl makes a perfect pairing with pork belly. Review

Bantam King best ramen in DC.
Slurp chicken ramen at Bantam King. Photograph via Bantam King Facebook

Sushi Taro 
1503 17th St., NW
One of the best sushi spots in DC is steal for lunch, where you’ll find prix-fixes, bento boxes, and lunchtime specials for a fraction of the dinner tab. Delicious tonkotsu-style ramen frequently makes an appearance—keep an eye out on the restaurant’s social media. Review

Uzu at Union Market 
1309 5th St., NE
Japanese comfort food purveyor Hiro Mitsui operates a regular weekend pop-up at Union Market (Saturday and Sunday, 1 to 8 PM) where you’ll likely find his delicious ramen—and if you’re lucky, okonomiyaki pancakes. Review (past location)

