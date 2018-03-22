Things to Do

The National Building Museum’s Summer Exhibit Will Be a “Fun House” From the Creators of the “Beach”

Written by | Published on
Photograph by Flickr user Ted Eytan.

The National Building Museum’s annual summer exhibit will involve the construction of a full-sized home inside the museum’s cavernous Great Hall. The exhibit, called “Fun House,” is designed as a series of rooms outfitted interactive exhibits, as well as front and back yards that’ll stage “outdoor” activities. “Fun House” is another product of Snarkitecture, the New York design studio that created the Building Museum’s mega-popular “Beach” exhibit in 2015.

“Fun House” will be the seventh weird and interactive exhibition the Building Museum has put on since 2012, when it commissioned a group of design and architecture firms to create a miniature golf course. Since the first year, the museum has come back with a second mini-golf concept, 2014’s Bjarke Ingels-designed “BIG Maze,” the “Beach,” 2016’s “Icebergs,” and last year’s “Hive,” which filled the museum with soaring domes built from silver-and-magenta metal tubes.

The house itself will be overseen by Maria Cristina Didero, a museum curator from Milan. The Building Museum is not giving away much detail of what how visitors will interact with the contents of the “Fun House,” other than to say that each room will feature “well-known Snarkitecture environments and objects that visitors can explore,” along with new concepts.

“Fun House” will be open from July 4 to September 3, and if it’s anything like the Building Museum’s previous summer exhibits, expect it to dominate your Instagram feed.

Editorial Fellow

McKenzie is a spring 2018 editorial fellow. She graduated in May 2017 from Kent State University with a major in journalism and minor in fashion media. She was most recently a copy editor at the New York Times Student Journalism Institute. Georgetown is her favorite place in DC, and she loves food, style, Netflix, and her Kindle.

