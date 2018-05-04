Design & Home  |  Shopping

Get Ahead of Mother’s Day Gifting With These Surprisingly Chic Gardening Tools

Digging around in the dirt never looked so good.
Pretty tools and supplies to help you get your yard ready for spring.

1. White-and-marine hose, $20 at Ace Hardware; Morvat brass garden-hose nozzle, $7 at Amazon.

2. Wooden-handled pruning shears, $30 at heaveninearth.co.

3. Small maple carryall, $58 at shopterrain.com.

4. Forged-iron shears, $12 at Little Leaf.

5. Women’s Original Short Back Adjustable Rain Boots in “fennel seed,” $150 at hunterboots.com.

6. Plantation Products peat pot, $4.50 at Ace Hardware; Renee’s Garden seeds, $3 a packet at reneesgarden.com.

7. “Gardeners” goatskin gloves in gray, $38 at womanswork.com.

8. Kikkerland gold watering can, $36 at Little Leaf.

9-10. Hand-forged gardening tools with walnut handles, $58 for large trowel, $58 for three-tined garden rake, at fisherblacksmithing.com.

11. “Brinley” straw rancher, similar styles available at Anthropologie.

12. Wooden folding ruler, $5.50 at kikkerland.com.

This article appeared in the April 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

Assistant Editor

Hayley is an Assistant Editor at Washingtonian Bride & Groom and Washingtonian. Previously she was the the Style Editor at The Local Palate, a Southern food culture magazine based out of Charleston, South Carolina. She currently resides in Bloomingdale. You can follow her on instagram @wandertaste.

