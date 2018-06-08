3 Ways to Experience Hamilton If You Didn’t Get Tickets

The box-office-breaking musical is finally arriving in DC this summer for a 14-week run ($99 to $625). Didn’t get tickets? We know the feeling. Here’s our three-step plan for avoiding FOMO on opening night.
1. Hit the Hamilton
This restaurant near the White House is named after the Founding Father, features live music, and offers a popular sushi happy hour. Sorry, Hamilton-goers: You won’t be getting any half-price fish at the Kennedy Center.
2. Hit the bottle
When you get home, make yourself a Founder’s Fizz, which is—who knew?—Hamilton’s official cocktail. Shake 1½ ounces of gin, 1 ounce of simple syrup, and a splash of lime juice with ice. Serve it in a highball glass on the rocks, and fill the remainder with seltzer. Repeat as needed.
3. Hit the couch
Settle in to watch the PBS documentary Hamilton’s America, which tracks the musical’s impact and follows Lin Manuel-Miranda as he visits Hamilton-related sites around the country. You can stream it with a WETA membership (starting at $5 a month).
This article appeared in the June 2018 issue of Washingtonian.