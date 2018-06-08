3 Ways to Experience Hamilton If You Didn’t Get Tickets

The box-office-breaking musical is finally arriving in DC this summer for a 14-week run ($99 to $625). Didn’t get tickets? We know the feeling. Here’s our three-step plan for avoiding FOMO on opening night.

1. Hit the Hamilton

This restaurant near the White House is named after the Founding Father, features live music, and offers a popular sushi happy hour. Sorry, Hamilton-goers: You won’t be getting any half-price fish at the Kennedy Center.

2. Hit the bottle

When you get home, make yourself a Founder’s Fizz, which is—who knew?—Hamilton’s official cocktail. Shake 1½ ounces of gin, 1 ounce of simple syrup, and a splash of lime juice with ice. Serve it in a highball glass on the rocks, and fill the remainder with seltzer. Repeat as needed.

3. Hit the couch

Settle in to watch the PBS documentary Hamilton’s America, which tracks the musical’s impact and follows Lin Manuel-Miranda as he visits Hamilton-related sites around the country. You can stream it with a WETA membership (starting at $5 a month).

This article appeared in the June 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

Rosa Cartagena Web Producer/Writer Rosa joined Washingtonian as an editorial fellow in fall 2016. She likes to write about race, culture, music, and politics. She graduated from Mount Holyoke College with a degree in International Relations and French with a minor in Journalism. When she can, she performs with her family’s Puerto Rican folkloric music ensemble based in Jersey City. She lives in Adams Morgan.