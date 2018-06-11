Get A Free Ride on A Private Plane If You Buy This Bethesda Townhouse

A new luxury listing in Washington comes with a spate of amenities: a state-of-the-art security system, a home theater, a free ride on a private plane—yes, really.

The home, at 5009 Cedar Croft Drive, is in the Bethesda Crest development. A buyer willing to pay the full list price of $1,449,500 will get a complimentary trip on the seller’s jet. Up to six guests can fly to the location of the buyer’s choosing, as long as the round-trip doesn’t exceed four hours.

The idea came from the property’s listing agent, Jay Bauer of Compass. Bauer—who’s also a friend of the seller—says he likes “to think outside of the box” when it comes to marketing: In 2013, he worked with Taylor Gourmet’s Casey Patten to sell the restaurateur’s Penn Quarter condo. That residence came with a five-year supply of free Taylor Gourmet hoagies.

“I’m telling you, the phone starts blowing up,” Bauer says. “It was a huge success. Obviously, this time it’s much different, but even cooler.”

The four-bedroom, four-and-half-bath house hits the market Tuesday. There will be an open house on Sunday, June 17 from 2pm to 4pm. Check out the house (and the Hawker 800) below.

McKenzie Jean-Philippe Editorial Fellow McKenzie is a spring 2018 editorial fellow. She graduated in May 2017 from Kent State University with a major in journalism and minor in fashion media. She was most recently a copy editor at the New York Times Student Journalism Institute. Georgetown is her favorite place in DC, and she loves food, style, Netflix, and her Kindle.