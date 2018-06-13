Weddings

They Wanted a Quiet Way to Celebrate Their One-Year Wedding Anniversary, So They Planned a Vow Renewal in Dumbarton House’s East Garden

Written by | Published on
They Wanted a Quiet Way to Celebrate Their One-Year Wedding Anniversary, So They Planned a Vow Renewal in Dumbarton House’s East Garden
All photography by Sarah Harris Photography.

When Emily Graham, a nanny, first met Ola Olugbemi, a journalist, they were both in college at Liberty University. Emily was actually dating one of Ola’s bandmates, but when that didn’t work out, she found herself still hanging out with his group of friends, one of whom was Ola.

“I didn’t really think much of him at first, because everytime I went over to my boyfriend-at-the-time’s place, Ola was just on the couch playing video games,” Emily recalls. “But we were really good friends for a few years, and multiple mutual friends kept telling us we should try dating each other.”

Emily Graham + Ola Olugbemi1
Emily Graham + Ola Olugbemi2
Emily Graham + Ola Olugbemi5
Emily Graham + Ola Olugbemi6

dumbarton house anniversary shoot ola olugbemi emily graham vow renewal

Emily Graham + Ola Olugbemi9
Emily Graham + Ola Olugbemi12

dumbarton house anniversary shoot ola olugbemi emily graham vow renewal

Eventually, the pair took the leap and began dating, though the relationship happened so slowly, they can’t quite remember their “official” first date. (“So embarrassing, but everything was so blurred between the time when we were just hanging out as friends, and when we actually started dating!”) Ola was a few years older, so he graduated and moved back home to Richmond after school, and the pair continued to date long distance. Then, during the spring of 2016 the pair returned to Lynchburg, the college town where they fell in love, for a quick getaway, during which Ola asked Emily to marry him. A year later they officially tied the knot.

Emily Graham + Ola Olugbemi11
Emily Graham + Ola Olugbemi13
Emily Graham + Ola Olugbemi8
Emily Graham + Ola Olugbemi14

dumbarton house anniversary shoot ola olugbemi emily graham vow renewal

Emily Graham + Ola Olugbemi_3M4A6851
Emily Graham + Ola Olugbemi_3M4A7083

dumbarton house anniversary shoot ola olugbemi emily graham vow renewal

Emily Graham + Ola Olugbemi17
Emily Graham + Ola Olugbemi18

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started

dumbarton house anniversary shoot ola olugbemi emily graham vow renewal

dumbarton house anniversary shoot ola olugbemi emily graham vow renewaldumbarton house anniversary shoot ola olugbemi emily graham vow renewal

For their one year anniversary, Emily and Ola decided to do a small vow renewal at Dumbarton House’s East Garden. Emily wore a princess-inspired gown from BHLDN and held a moody bouquet with garden roses, ranunculus, honeysuckle, and spray roses. But what most stuck out about the day were the dreamy portraits the pair took around the Dumbarton House’s historic gardens, Emily and Ola with their foreheads pressed together looking glowingly content against a backdrop of stone cherubs and blooming gardens.

dumbarton house anniversary shoot ola olugbemi emily graham vow renewaldumbarton house anniversary shoot ola olugbemi emily graham vow renewal

The Details

Photography:  Sarah Harris Photography

Planning/Design: Pacific Engagements | Venue: Dumbarton House | Florals:  Casa Delirio | Stationery: Bespoke Strokes | Hair/Makeup:  Modern Bridal Studio | Bride’s Dress:  BHLDN | Groom’s Attire: Generation Tux

More:
Assistant Editor

Hayley is an Assistant Editor at Washingtonian Bride & Groom and Washingtonian. Previously she was the the Style Editor at The Local Palate, a Southern food culture magazine based out of Charleston, South Carolina. She currently resides in Bloomingdale. You can follow her on instagram @wandertaste.

Related Posts

These Baltimore Bloggers Dressed Up With Rescue Dogs to Help Get Them Adopted, And The Results Were Adorable.

A Couple Recreated Their Favorite Dates in Old Town Alexandria, And The Results Will Make You SO Ready for Spring

There Are SO MANY Alpacas at this Psychedelic Wedding Photoshoot In Rural Virginia

There Are SO MANY Alpacas at this Psychedelic Wedding Photoshoot In Rural Virginia

Two Stylish Brides, One VERY Gorgeous Venue: We Love The Anniversary Photos at this Cool Outdoor Church in Virginia

More from Weddings

During a Busy Shift at the Hospital, This Medical Resident Proposed With a Simple Note Scribbled on a Coffee Sleeve

Guests Go Gaga for Gelato!

Guests Go Gaga for Gelato!

Six Clever and Totally Unexpected Ways to Entertain Your Wedding Guests

Your Biggest Wedding Planning Questions, Answered by Industry Experts